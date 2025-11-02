Made in TCI 2025 Promises Most Vibrant Showcase Yet

With just two weeks to go, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Fair Competition’s trade show, Made in TCI 2025 is preparing for its most vibrant and immersive showcase yet.

This event is set for 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡, 𝟏𝟏:𝟎𝟎 𝐀𝐌 – 𝟖:𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐌 𝐚𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐨𝐭, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐲, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬.

This year’s event, themed “𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞”, is a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit, cultural pride, and creative excellence found across the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Attendees can expect an energizing blend of shopping, entertainment, and storytelling, with each vendor presented as a cultural checkpoint sharing products, services, and experiences deeply rooted in the identity of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫’𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

Live DJ and Live band

A dynamic host guiding guests through key moments and activities

Event Competitions – Pitch Me! and Voices of Culture; highlighting emerging entrepreneurs and local wordsmiths

Even more exciting news that would be revealed ahead of the event. Be sure to follow us for the official announcement

Join us on November 15th and experience the energy of Made in TCI 2025.