‘MADNESS’ by Fireman wins Road March for Vincy Mas 2023

‘Madness’ a song by Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper has won the Road March title for Vincy Mas 2023 in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).
Zimbroy ‘Ghaza’ Joseph ‘Carnival is in d air’ placed second while Esron ‘Speilberg’ Culzac Head ways took third position.
|NAME OF ARTISTE
|Song
|POINTS
|Position
|Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
|Madness
|69
|1st
|Zimbroy ‘Ghaza’ Joseph
|Carnival is in d air
|41
|2nd
|Esron ‘Speilberg’ Culzac
|Head ways
|27
|3rd
Other results
JUNIOR CARNIVAL
INDIVIDUALS 5 – 9
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love
|Love
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather
|Peacock
|2nd
|Nelson Bloc – Papillon
|Butterfly Flower
|3rd
INDIVIDUALS 10 – 15
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a feather
|Phoenix
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a feather
|White Tip Brewed Warbler
|2nd
|Tribes Mas Band – De Marketplace
|Fruits
|3rd
JUNIOR QUEEN OF CARNIVAL
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather
|Love Bird
|Alanze Niles
|1st
|Nelson Bloc – Papillon
|Eye seeing butterfly
|Taraji Alexis
|2nd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Amazing arts & crafts
|3rd
JUNIOR KING OF CARNIVAL
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|COMPETITION
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|King Cobo
|Joel Batson
|1st
|Nelson Bloc
|Butterfly catcher
|Jaime Stephenson
|2nd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Fun frolic
|3rd
BEST JUNIOR SECTION
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love
|Fun & Frolic
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather
|Peacock
|2nd
|Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather
|Love Bird
|3rd
|SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love
|Color Arts & Crafts
|4th
JUNIOR BAND OF THE YEAR
|NAME OF COMPETITOR / BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Birds of a Feather
|1st
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Players Love
|2nd
|Nelson Bloc
|Papillon
|3rd
|Imagination
|Tell it like it is
|4th
UPTOWN COMPETITION / MAS ON THE MOVE
|NAME OF MAS BAND / PRESENTATION
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather
|1st
|SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love
|2nd
|Mirage Production – The Deep
|3rd
|Imagination – Tell it like it is
|4th
JUNIOR PAN FEST
School Based Bands
|PAN SIDE
|RENDITION
|POSITION
|POINTS
|Hennessy Starlift Steel Orchestra
|All I need – Hance
|1st
|245
|Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra
|Cocaine Jumbie – Field Marshall
|2nd
|236
|Symphonix Steel Orchestra
|Hands in the air – Winston Soso
|3rd
|232
|Bishop’s College Kingstown
|Afro Caribbean – Blacksand
|4th
|223
|Leaf Elite Steel Orchestra
|Kentucky – Becket
|5th
|174
|Sandy Bay Secondary School
|To the sky – Mitch
|6th
|116
JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Devine Walters
|Sandy Bay Government School
|Nation Building
|1st
|Divyne Hackshaw
|Argyle Roman Catholic Primary School
|Love the children more
|2nd
|Deannice Davis
|Calder Government School
|Gratitude
|3rd
JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Omani Cupid
|Emmanuel High School
|My Time
|1st
|Kristian Christopher
|St. Vincent Grammar School
|Build the Rocket fast Elon
|2nd
|Shenea Stephens
|St. Vincent Girls’ High School
|Age limit
|3rd
|Zion Lewis
|St. Joseph Convent Kingstown
|Change the van culture
|3rd
JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|De-Andre Simmons
|St. Martin’s Secondary School
|Stadium
|1st
|Deano Nero
|Sandy Bay Secondary School
|Le me go
|2nd
|Kristian Christopher
|St. Vincent Grammar School
|Carnival is
|3rd
PANORAMA
|PAN SIDE
|RENDITION
|ARTISTE
|POSITION
|POINTS
|Hennessy Starlift Steel Orchestra
|Big Bottom
|Winston Soso
|1st
|275
|Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra
|Longer Jamming
|Winston Soso
|2nd
|259
|Symphonix Steel Orchestra
|Pan Yard
|Winston Soso
|3rd
|214
SECTIONS OF THE BANDS
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|PRESENTATION
|POSITION
|Melbourne Artisans
|Climate Change – The Vision
|Ocean Predators
|1st
|Tribes Mas Band
|De Market Place
|Banana Farmers
|2nd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Players Love
|Phoenix Rises
|3rd
|Imagination
|Tell it like it is
|Mas in de hospital, blocko in de cemetery
|4th
|Verlene Ralph & the Professionals
|They dancing – A tribute to Dr. Alston Becket Cyrus
|Ooh La La
|5th
|Leeward International
|Africa is we
|The Native
|6th
|Beautex International
|Natural Remedy
|Carrots & Tumeric
|7th
RAGGA SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|SONG
|POSITION
|Javid ‘Jay R’ Rouse
|Love of Carnival
|1st
|Hance John
|Bruk out
|2nd
|Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
|Sapodilla Woman
|3rd
|Omarion ‘Marlo’ Benn
|Jam again
|4th
SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|SONG
|POSITION
|Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
|Madness
|1st
|Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes
|Farmer
|2nd
|Kemmy Christopher
|Spirit of Carnival
|3rd
|Shorn ‘Shorn Beats’ Nimblet, Kelvin ‘Double R’ Wilson & Enrique Marshall
|Good energy
|4th
CALYPSO MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|NAME OF SONG
|POSITION
|Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Need
|The price of neglect
|1st
|Shena Collis
|Beat yo bad with Calypso
|2nd
|Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar
|We outside
|3rd
|Shaunelle McKenzie
|Who to blame
|4th
QUEEN OF THE BAND
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|COMPETITOR
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Love is
|Jenilee Glasgow
|1st
|Verlene Ralph & the Professionals
|St. Vincent, I thank you
|Atika Lockhart
|2nd
|Nelson Bloc
|Metamorphosis
|Alvern ‘Ali’ Cadougan
|3rd
KING OF THE BAND
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|COMPETITOR
|POSITION
|Verlene Ralph & the Professionals
|We salute you
|Ativan Lockhart
|1st
|Melbourne Artisans
|Monsterocity
|Gordon ‘Tarya’ Boucher
|2nd
|Nelson Bloc
|SteamPunk Butterfly
|Chewalee Johnson
|3rd
|name of MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|Position
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Birds of a feather
|327
|1st
|Nelson Bloc
|Papillon
|324
|2nd
|SVG Players International
|Players Love
|310
|3rd
BAND OF THE YEAR COMPETITION
INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Nelson Bloc
|SteamPunk butterfly
|347
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|King Cobo
|342
|2nd
|Verlene Ralph & the Professionals
|We salute you
|342
|2nd
BEST USE OF COLOUR
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSTION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Birds of a feather
|385
|1st
|Mirage Production
|The Deep
|361
|2nd
|Oxygen Mas SVG
|The Good Life
|342
|3rd
UPTOWN COMPETITION
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Birds of a feather
|397
|1st
|Mirage Production
|The Deep
|369
|2nd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Players Love
|360
|3rd
|Oxygen Mas SVG
|The Good life
|305
|4th
KING OF J’OUVERT
|COMPETITOR
|PRESENTATION
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|SVG In-Gin-Room
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Horn
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Sober Reflection
|3rd
QUEEN OF J’OUVERT
|COMPETITOR
|PRESENTATION
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Artificial Intelligence
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Village to raise child
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Key-shell – Bleach or Beach
|3rd
INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT
|COMPETITOR
|PRESENTATION
|Position
|The Health People
|Da Virus
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Dr. Thump-son
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|CDC lose ah screw
|3rd
COUPLES OF J’OUVERT
|COMPETITOR
|PRESENTATION
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|High Maintenance Woman
|1st
|Fitz Hughes
|Two old thump
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Is war – U-Crane vs. Bloody Mere
|3rd
GROUPS
|COMPETITOR
|PRESENTATION
|Position
|SVG Connect
|Dingo-Lay
|1st
|The Health People
|Da Chook
|2nd
|Fitz Hughes
|Cucumber in the salad
|3rd
TRADITIONAL BANDS
|Portrayal
|Name of Band
|Position
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Hill-Lay-Rious
|1st
|The Health People
|De Virus
|2nd
|Fitz Hughes
|Carnival Flavors
|3rd