Wednesday, July 12

‘MADNESS’ by Fireman wins Road March for Vincy Mas 2023

Editorial Staff

‘Madness’ a song by Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper has won the Road March title for Vincy Mas 2023 in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Zimbroy ‘Ghaza’ Joseph  ‘Carnival is in d air’ placed second while Esron ‘Speilberg’ Culzac Head ways took third position.

NAME OF ARTISTE Song POINTS Position
Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper Madness 69 1st 
Zimbroy ‘Ghaza’ Joseph Carnival is in d air 41 2nd 
Esron ‘Speilberg’ Culzac Head ways 27 3rd 

Other results

JUNIOR CARNIVAL

INDIVIDUALS 5 – 9

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love Love 1st
Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather Peacock 2nd
Nelson Bloc – Papillon Butterfly Flower 3rd
 

 

INDIVIDUALS 10 – 15

MAS BAND

 

 PORTRAYAL POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a feather Phoenix 1st
Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a feather White Tip Brewed Warbler 2nd
Tribes Mas Band – De Marketplace Fruits 3rd
 

 

JUNIOR QUEEN OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL NAME OF COMPETITOR

 

 POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather Love Bird Alanze Niles 1st
Nelson Bloc – Papillon Eye seeing butterfly Taraji Alexis 2nd
SVG Players International Mas Band Amazing arts & crafts 3rd

 

JUNIOR KING OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL COMPETITION POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends King Cobo Joel Batson 1st
Nelson Bloc Butterfly catcher Jaime Stephenson 2nd
SVG Players International Mas Band Fun frolic   3rd

 

BEST JUNIOR SECTION

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love Fun & Frolic 1st 
Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather Peacock 2nd 
Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather Love Bird 3rd 
SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love Color Arts & Crafts 4th 

 

JUNIOR BAND OF THE YEAR

NAME OF COMPETITOR / BAND PRESENTATION

 

 POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends Birds of a Feather 1st 
SVG Players International Mas Band Players Love 2nd 
Nelson Bloc Papillon 3rd 
Imagination Tell it like it is 4th 

 

UPTOWN COMPETITION / MAS ON THE MOVE

NAME OF MAS BAND / PRESENTATION

 

 POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather 1st 
SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love 2nd 
Mirage Production – The Deep 3rd 
Imagination – Tell it like it is 4th

 

JUNIOR PAN FEST

School Based Bands

PAN SIDE RENDITION POSITION POINTS
Hennessy Starlift Steel Orchestra All I need – Hance 1st 245
Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra Cocaine Jumbie – Field Marshall 2nd  236
Symphonix Steel Orchestra Hands in the air – Winston Soso 3rd  232
Bishop’s College Kingstown Afro Caribbean – Blacksand 4th  223
Leaf Elite Steel Orchestra Kentucky – Becket 5th  174
Sandy Bay Secondary School To the sky – Mitch 6th  116

 

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT

 

 SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION
Devine Walters Sandy Bay Government School Nation Building 1st 
Divyne Hackshaw Argyle Roman Catholic Primary School Love the children more 2nd 
Deannice Davis Calder Government School Gratitude 3rd 

 

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION

 
Omani Cupid Emmanuel High School My Time 1st 
Kristian Christopher St. Vincent Grammar School Build the Rocket fast Elon 2nd 
Shenea Stephens St. Vincent Girls’ High School Age limit 3rd 
Zion Lewis St. Joseph Convent Kingstown Change the van culture 3rd 

 

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF STUDENT

 

 SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION
De-Andre Simmons St. Martin’s Secondary School Stadium 1st 
Deano Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School Le me go 2nd 
Kristian Christopher St. Vincent Grammar School Carnival is 3rd 

 

PANORAMA

PAN SIDE RENDITION ARTISTE POSITION POINTS
Hennessy Starlift Steel Orchestra Big Bottom Winston Soso 1st  275
Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra Longer Jamming Winston Soso 2nd  259
Symphonix Steel Orchestra Pan Yard Winston Soso 3rd  214

 

SECTIONS OF THE BANDS

MAS BAND

 

 PORTRAYAL PRESENTATION POSITION
Melbourne Artisans Climate Change – The Vision Ocean Predators 1st 
Tribes Mas Band De Market Place Banana Farmers 2nd 
SVG Players International Mas Band Players Love Phoenix Rises 3rd 
Imagination Tell it like it is Mas in de hospital, blocko in de cemetery 4th 
Verlene Ralph & the Professionals They dancing – A tribute to Dr. Alston Becket Cyrus Ooh La La 5th 
Leeward International Africa is we The Native 6th 
Beautex International Natural Remedy Carrots & Tumeric 7th 

 

RAGGA SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POSITION
Javid ‘Jay R’ Rouse Love of Carnival 1st 
Hance John Bruk out 2nd 
Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper Sapodilla Woman 3rd 
Omarion ‘Marlo’ Benn Jam again 4th 

 

SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POSITION
Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper Madness 1st 
Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes Farmer 2nd 
Kemmy Christopher Spirit of Carnival 3rd 
Shorn ‘Shorn Beats’ Nimblet, Kelvin ‘Double R’ Wilson & Enrique Marshall Good energy 4th 

 

CALYPSO MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR NAME OF SONG POSITION
Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Need The price of neglect 1st 
Shena Collis Beat yo bad with Calypso 2nd 
Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar We outside 3rd 
Shaunelle McKenzie Who to blame 4th 

 

QUEEN OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL COMPETITOR POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Band Love is Jenilee Glasgow 1st 
Verlene Ralph & the Professionals St. Vincent, I thank you Atika Lockhart 2nd 
Nelson Bloc Metamorphosis Alvern ‘Ali’ Cadougan 3rd 

 

KING OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL COMPETITOR POSITION
Verlene Ralph & the Professionals We salute you Ativan Lockhart 1st 
Melbourne Artisans Monsterocity Gordon ‘Tarya’ Boucher 2nd 
Nelson Bloc SteamPunk Butterfly Chewalee Johnson 3rd 

 

name of MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS Position
Blondie Bird & Friends Birds of a feather 327 1st 
Nelson Bloc Papillon 324 2nd 
SVG Players International Players Love 310 3rd 

 BAND OF THE YEAR COMPETITION

 

INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POINTS POSITION
Nelson Bloc SteamPunk butterfly 347 1st 
Blondie Bird & Friends King Cobo 342 2nd 
Verlene Ralph & the Professionals We salute you 342 2nd 

 

BEST USE OF COLOUR

NAME OF MAS BAND

 

 PRESENTATION POINTS

 

 POSTION
Blondie Bird & Friends Birds of a feather 385 1st 
Mirage Production The Deep 361 2nd 
Oxygen Mas SVG The Good Life 342 3rd 

 

UPTOWN COMPETITION

NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS

 

 POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends Birds of a feather 397 1st 
Mirage Production The Deep 369 2nd 
SVG Players International Mas Band Players Love 360 3rd 
Oxygen Mas SVG The Good life 305 4th 

 

KING OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION

 

 Position
J’ouvert Fanatics SVG In-Gin-Room 1st 
J’ouvert Fanatics Horn 2nd 
J’ouvert Fanatics Sober Reflection 3rd 

 

QUEEN OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Artificial Intelligence 1st 
J’ouvert Fanatics Village to raise child 2nd 
J’ouvert Fanatics Key-shell – Bleach or Beach 3rd 

 

INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position
The Health People Da Virus 1st 
J’ouvert Fanatics Dr. Thump-son 2nd 
J’ouvert Fanatics CDC lose ah screw 3rd 

 

COUPLES OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position
J’ouvert Fanatics High Maintenance Woman 1st 
Fitz Hughes Two old thump 2nd 
J’ouvert Fanatics Is war – U-Crane vs. Bloody Mere 3rd 

 

GROUPS

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position
SVG Connect Dingo-Lay 1st 
The Health People Da Chook 2nd 
Fitz Hughes Cucumber in the salad 3rd 

 

TRADITIONAL BANDS

Portrayal Name of Band Position
J’ouvert Fanatics Hill-Lay-Rious 1st 
The Health People De Virus 2nd 
Fitz Hughes Carnival Flavors 3rd 

 

Source :
CDC
