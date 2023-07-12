‘MADNESS’ by Fireman wins Road March for Vincy Mas 2023

‘Madness’ a song by Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper has won the Road March title for Vincy Mas 2023 in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Zimbroy ‘Ghaza’ Joseph ‘Carnival is in d air’ placed second while Esron ‘Speilberg’ Culzac Head ways took third position.

NAME OF ARTISTE Song POINTS Position Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper Madness 69 1st Zimbroy ‘Ghaza’ Joseph Carnival is in d air 41 2nd Esron ‘Speilberg’ Culzac Head ways 27 3rd

Other results

JUNIOR CARNIVAL

INDIVIDUALS 5 – 9

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love Love 1st Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather Peacock 2nd Nelson Bloc – Papillon Butterfly Flower 3rd

INDIVIDUALS 10 – 15

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a feather Phoenix 1st Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a feather White Tip Brewed Warbler 2nd Tribes Mas Band – De Marketplace Fruits 3rd

JUNIOR QUEEN OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL NAME OF COMPETITOR POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather Love Bird Alanze Niles 1st Nelson Bloc – Papillon Eye seeing butterfly Taraji Alexis 2nd SVG Players International Mas Band Amazing arts & crafts 3rd

JUNIOR KING OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL COMPETITION POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends King Cobo Joel Batson 1st Nelson Bloc Butterfly catcher Jaime Stephenson 2nd SVG Players International Mas Band Fun frolic 3rd

BEST JUNIOR SECTION

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love Fun & Frolic 1st Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather Peacock 2nd Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather Love Bird 3rd SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love Color Arts & Crafts 4th

JUNIOR BAND OF THE YEAR

NAME OF COMPETITOR / BAND PRESENTATION POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends Birds of a Feather 1st SVG Players International Mas Band Players Love 2nd Nelson Bloc Papillon 3rd Imagination Tell it like it is 4th

UPTOWN COMPETITION / MAS ON THE MOVE

NAME OF MAS BAND / PRESENTATION POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends – Birds of a Feather 1st SVG Players International Mas Band – Players Love 2nd Mirage Production – The Deep 3rd Imagination – Tell it like it is 4th

JUNIOR PAN FEST

School Based Bands

PAN SIDE RENDITION POSITION POINTS Hennessy Starlift Steel Orchestra All I need – Hance 1st 245 Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra Cocaine Jumbie – Field Marshall 2nd 236 Symphonix Steel Orchestra Hands in the air – Winston Soso 3rd 232 Bishop’s College Kingstown Afro Caribbean – Blacksand 4th 223 Leaf Elite Steel Orchestra Kentucky – Becket 5th 174 Sandy Bay Secondary School To the sky – Mitch 6th 116

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION Devine Walters Sandy Bay Government School Nation Building 1st Divyne Hackshaw Argyle Roman Catholic Primary School Love the children more 2nd Deannice Davis Calder Government School Gratitude 3rd

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION Omani Cupid Emmanuel High School My Time 1st Kristian Christopher St. Vincent Grammar School Build the Rocket fast Elon 2nd Shenea Stephens St. Vincent Girls’ High School Age limit 3rd Zion Lewis St. Joseph Convent Kingstown Change the van culture 3rd

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION De-Andre Simmons St. Martin’s Secondary School Stadium 1st Deano Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School Le me go 2nd Kristian Christopher St. Vincent Grammar School Carnival is 3rd

PANORAMA

PAN SIDE RENDITION ARTISTE POSITION POINTS Hennessy Starlift Steel Orchestra Big Bottom Winston Soso 1st 275 Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra Longer Jamming Winston Soso 2nd 259 Symphonix Steel Orchestra Pan Yard Winston Soso 3rd 214

SECTIONS OF THE BANDS

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL PRESENTATION POSITION Melbourne Artisans Climate Change – The Vision Ocean Predators 1st Tribes Mas Band De Market Place Banana Farmers 2nd SVG Players International Mas Band Players Love Phoenix Rises 3rd Imagination Tell it like it is Mas in de hospital, blocko in de cemetery 4th Verlene Ralph & the Professionals They dancing – A tribute to Dr. Alston Becket Cyrus Ooh La La 5th Leeward International Africa is we The Native 6th Beautex International Natural Remedy Carrots & Tumeric 7th

RAGGA SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POSITION Javid ‘Jay R’ Rouse Love of Carnival 1st Hance John Bruk out 2nd Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper Sapodilla Woman 3rd Omarion ‘Marlo’ Benn Jam again 4th

SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POSITION Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper Madness 1st Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes Farmer 2nd Kemmy Christopher Spirit of Carnival 3rd Shorn ‘Shorn Beats’ Nimblet, Kelvin ‘Double R’ Wilson & Enrique Marshall Good energy 4th

CALYPSO MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR NAME OF SONG POSITION Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Need The price of neglect 1st Shena Collis Beat yo bad with Calypso 2nd Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar We outside 3rd Shaunelle McKenzie Who to blame 4th

QUEEN OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL COMPETITOR POSITION SVG Players International Mas Band Love is Jenilee Glasgow 1st Verlene Ralph & the Professionals St. Vincent, I thank you Atika Lockhart 2nd Nelson Bloc Metamorphosis Alvern ‘Ali’ Cadougan 3rd

KING OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL COMPETITOR POSITION Verlene Ralph & the Professionals We salute you Ativan Lockhart 1st Melbourne Artisans Monsterocity Gordon ‘Tarya’ Boucher 2nd Nelson Bloc SteamPunk Butterfly Chewalee Johnson 3rd

name of MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS Position Blondie Bird & Friends Birds of a feather 327 1st Nelson Bloc Papillon 324 2nd SVG Players International Players Love 310 3rd

BAND OF THE YEAR COMPETITION

INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POINTS POSITION Nelson Bloc SteamPunk butterfly 347 1st Blondie Bird & Friends King Cobo 342 2nd Verlene Ralph & the Professionals We salute you 342 2nd

BEST USE OF COLOUR

NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSTION Blondie Bird & Friends Birds of a feather 385 1st Mirage Production The Deep 361 2nd Oxygen Mas SVG The Good Life 342 3rd

UPTOWN COMPETITION

NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends Birds of a feather 397 1st Mirage Production The Deep 369 2nd SVG Players International Mas Band Players Love 360 3rd Oxygen Mas SVG The Good life 305 4th

KING OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position J’ouvert Fanatics SVG In-Gin-Room 1st J’ouvert Fanatics Horn 2nd J’ouvert Fanatics Sober Reflection 3rd

QUEEN OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position J’ouvert Fanatics Artificial Intelligence 1st J’ouvert Fanatics Village to raise child 2nd J’ouvert Fanatics Key-shell – Bleach or Beach 3rd

INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position The Health People Da Virus 1st J’ouvert Fanatics Dr. Thump-son 2nd J’ouvert Fanatics CDC lose ah screw 3rd

COUPLES OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position J’ouvert Fanatics High Maintenance Woman 1st Fitz Hughes Two old thump 2nd J’ouvert Fanatics Is war – U-Crane vs. Bloody Mere 3rd

GROUPS

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION Position SVG Connect Dingo-Lay 1st The Health People Da Chook 2nd Fitz Hughes Cucumber in the salad 3rd

TRADITIONAL BANDS

Portrayal Name of Band Position J’ouvert Fanatics Hill-Lay-Rious 1st The Health People De Virus 2nd Fitz Hughes Carnival Flavors 3rd

Source : CDC