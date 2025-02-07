Maduro Accuses Venezuelan Far Right of Embezzling $31 Million

President Maduro Accuses the Far Right of Stealing 31 Million Dollars Under the Pretext of Humanitarian Aid

In a forceful speech during the closing of the V Congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the IV Congress of the Youth of that political formation, President Maduro denounced this Thursday that the Venezuelan far right has embezzled at least 31 million dollars, claiming that these funds were intended to finance humanitarian aid for the Venezuelan people.

President Maduro pointed out that this group, represented by figures such as Juan Guaidó, Leopoldo López, Julio Borges, and María Corina Machado, has managed to obtain significant sums through various sources.

He detailed that between 2018 and 2024, the far right would have raised approximately 10 billion dollars through Citgo, 8 billion dollars via USAID, and another 11 billion dollars through seized bank accounts. Additionally, he mentioned 2 billion dollars related to gold that was illegally confiscated in the Bank of England.

The president emphasized that despite these astronomical figures, “Venezuela did not receive a single cent.” In his remarks, he highlighted the effort of the Venezuelan people to reclaim the nation through work and unity, underscoring the importance of a collective plan to activate the country’s productive forces.

President Maduro also stressed the devastating consequences that the sanctions imposed by the far right have had on Venezuela, stating that the country has lost more than 630 billion dollars and that 99% of its income has been affected.

Venezuela Denounces Theft of PDVSA Plane by the U.S.

On Friday, the government of President Nicolas Maduro called the confiscation of an aircraft owned by the state-run Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) a “blatant theft.” The aircraft, which was in the Dominican Republic, was seized by the United States for alleged violations of its sanctions and export control laws.

“Venezuela denounces before the world the blatant theft of an aircraft belonging to the Venezuelan nation, carried out by order of the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio,” stated Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil.

The Bolivarian diplomat argued that this attack against Venezuela proves that Rubio “is nothing more than a criminal disguised as a politician, using his position to loot and strip the country of its assets.”

“His hatred turns him into an international criminal, willing to violate any norm as long as it harms our homeland. Marco Rubio will go down in history for what he is: a thief and a declared enemy of our people,” Gil pointed out, warning that Venezuela would take all necessary actions to denounce the theft and demand the immediate return of the aircraft.

U.S. Mercenary Offers Musk Information on USAID Relationship With Venezuelan Far Right

On Friday, U.S. mercenary Jordan Goudreau, who participated in Operation Gideon to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, sent a message to Elon Musk offering him information about the use of funds from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in favor of the Venezuelan far right.

Through social media, Goudreau claimed to have recordings of conspiratorial plans involving fugitives from justice Juan Guaido, Leopoldo Lopez, Jorge Betancourt, and Lester Toledo. The former Green Beret urged Musk to investigate the protection provided by institutions such as the CIA and FBI to Guaido and his accomplices in corruption cases related to USAID funds.

“Elon Musk, this one’s for you, my friend. So, if you want to investigate corruption, if you want to investigate a conspiracy against the President of the United States, I have one for you,” said Goudreau, who attempted a coup against President Maduro with the support of far-right politicians from Colombia and Venezuela.

“The FBI is now investigating Juan Guaido for USAID fraud. Listen, four and a half years ago, they had evidence of this. The FBI had evidence that the CIA was involved in my operation,” the U.S. mercenary said.

“They didn’t investigate that side. They protected Juan Guaido, Leopoldo Lopez, and the CIA assets involved. They knew exactly who these people were. And now, four and a half years later, they want to investigate. I wonder how much of that evidence has been destroyed,” Goudreau said while showing a contract signed by the self-proclaimed president Guaido to carry out Operation Gideon.

17 Camps of Irregular Groups Dismantled on the Venezuelan Border with Colombia

Venezuelan Vice President for Political Sovereignty, Security, and Peace, Vladimir Padrino López, announced significant progress in Operation “Lightning of Catatumbo,” which is being carried out along the border with Colombia.

During a recent intervention, Padrino López reported the dismantling of 17 camps used by irregular groups in various localities of Táchira state, including Colón, Semprún, Catatumbo, and García de Hevia.

The operation has resulted in the destruction of camps intended for drug processing, as well as logistical and storage facilities for chemical precursors.

Additionally, two illegal airstrips have been dismantled, and 27 vehicles have been confiscated, along with 655 kilograms of cocaine.

President Maduro Advocates for Human Rights and Dignity of Migrants at ALBA-TCP Summit

During the XII Extraordinary Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, emphasized the importance of ensuring respect for human rights and the dignity of migrant populations.

In his speech, President Maduro highlighted the need to coordinate efforts to protect the labor and human rights of migrants, as well as to facilitate a dignified and productive return for those wishing to go back to their countries of origin.

The Venezuelan President also addressed the negative impact of international sanctions on ALBA-TCP member countries, noting that Venezuela has been one of the most affected. “We went from $56 billion in income to just $700 million, which led to the emigration of almost two and a half million Venezuelans,” he explained.

However, President Maduro pointed out that more than 1.25 million people have returned to the country, thanks to government efforts to facilitate their reintegration in a dignified and productive manner.

In his speech, President Maduro strongly criticized the International Organization for Migration (IOM), calling it a “criminal and macabre instrument” that has used migration as a business to enrich its officials. He accused the organization of attacking Venezuela and profiting from the migration crisis.

