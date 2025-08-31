Maduro asks Guterres to Urge U.S. to cease hostile actions against Venezuela

On Thursday, the Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ask him to publicly pronounce on the U.S. military deployment in the Caribbean near Venezuelan territorial waters.

During the meeting, Ambassador Moncada delivered to Guterres a letter addressed to him by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which is presented in full below:

“Dear Secretary General: I am writing to You to express the deepest concern of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela regarding the escalation of aggressions by the Government of the United States of America against our country, which in recent days have reached an unprecedented level of threat to the peace and security of Latin America and the Caribbean.

For years, Venezuela has been the object of a systematic policy of harassment by the United States, characterized by unilateral coercive measures, smear campaigns, disregard for the legitimacy of its constitutional authorities, and the use of lawfare mechanisms to criminalize institutions and legitimate leaders. This political and legal offensive has been accompanied by incendiary rhetoric and threats of the use of force that, in a constant manner, seek to justify a foreign intervention in our country.

Today, that aggression has escalated to a more dangerous level: the military deployment in the Caribbean of U.S. naval and air forces, including destroyers and a missile cruiser, as well as the presence of a fast-attack nuclear submarine. This is the first time that an asset of this nature has been introduced into our region, which constitutes a very serious threat to hemispheric stability.

Venezuela strengthens cooperation ties with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Foreign Minister Yván Gil met this Thursday with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation in the Caribbean nation’s capital, Kingstown.

This was published by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister on his Telegram account on Friday, August 29.

During the meeting, both nations condemned the criminalization of legitimate governments to justify interventionism and emphasized their stance in defense of regional stability.

“During the meeting, we reviewed our bilateral ties and joint work on regional cooperation, reaffirming our mutual commitment. We also agreed to condemn the escalation of aggression and threats of use of force in our southern hemisphere, as well as the dangerous criminalization of legitimate governments to justify interventionism, emphasizing our position in defense of regional stability and sovereignty,” the senior official posted.

Russia Backs Venezuela and Condemns U.S. Warship Deployment in the Caribbean

Russia expressed its full support for the Venezuelan government and people amid the deployment of U.S. warships in the Caribbean.

“Practices of military intervention must remain in the past,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said after the U.S. deployed warships off the Venezuelan coast.

The Russian diplomat confirmed that her country “categorically rejects the threat of the use of force against sovereign states as an instrument of foreign policy.”

Venezuela has “the inalienable right to freely determine its political, economic and social path without external pressures,” she said, warning the international community about the risks implied by the U.S. militarization of the Caribbean.

In recent weeks, the White House has intensified pressure measures against the Bolivarian nation, including economic sanctions, threats of a maritime blockade and the revival of narratives that attempt to justify a military presence in the region under the argument of combating alleged “drug cartels.”

China, Iran, Belarus, Colombia, Mexico, Cuba, Nicaragua and other countries have categorically rejected the U.S. military deployment in the Caribbean. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) warned that any aggression against Venezuela could destabilize the entire Latin American and Caribbean region.

Venezuela Launches Second Phase of Militia Recruitment Drive

The Venezuelan government called on citizens to take part in the second phase of voluntary enlistment in the Bolivarian Militia, which will take place on Friday and Saturday.

More than 1,000 enlistment centers have been set up in barracks, squares, and public spaces for people to continue joining the Militia, an auxiliary component of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro described the enlistment days as events with a “moving and genuinely patriotic response,” which shows the activation of popular armed forces to defend the nation’s territory.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello stressed that the enlistment process is not only about signing up but also about ensuring that each volunteer takes on a specific mission in national defense.

“The militia is the secret and most powerful weapon to raise the people’s voice against imperialist aggression,” Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez stressed.

President Maduro Salutes Petro for Troop Deployment Near Venezuelan Border

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed gratitude on Thursday to his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro, for enhancing security in the Catatumbo region by deploying 25,000 military personnel to combat narcoterrorism along the Colombia-Venezuela border.

“I want to thank the president of Colombia, with whom we share one flag — yellow, blue, and red — during this magnificent graduation ceremony. President Gustavo Petro has today ordered the reinforcement of the entire Colombian Catatumbo area,” emphasized the Venezuelan leader.

“Venezuela and Colombia united for peace because we ourselves care for, monitor, and preserve our lands,” the president remarked during the closing of the Second Course of Revolutionary Special Operations (COER) in the Macarao parish of Caracas.

Venezuela’s Foreign Trade Committee evaluates policies to strengthen domestic production

Through her Telegram channel, Venezuela’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez highlighted that these actions are part of a “new economic model that prioritizes products made in Venezuela,” an approach that guarantees the country’s “full supply.” The meeting reviewed the import substitution mechanism, described as a key strategy for saving foreign currency, boosting local industry, and economic diversification.

The government pointed out that strengthening local production, in collaboration with public and private companies, is a key factor in the country’s economic growth. According to official figures, Venezuela has recorded 17 consecutive quarters of growth. In addition, Rodríguez had previously highlighted that, thanks to a “virtuous cycle” that includes import substitution, the national supply rate remains at 98 percent.

In July 2025, oil production in Venezuela reached an average of 1 million 84 thousand barrels per day, according to a recent report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). This figure represents an increase of 15,000 barrels compared to June and consolidates the country’s ability to maintain its pumping above 1 million barrels throughout 2025.