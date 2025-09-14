Maduro calls for armed resistance against U.S aggression

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced this Thursday an action plan to consolidate People’s Power, prepare the country for a possible armed struggle, and defend national sovereignty against interventionist threats from the North American empire.

During the Extraordinary Congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), which honors Chilean President Salvador Allende, Maduro proposed three central tasks and called for the activation of thousands of communities to guarantee peace with dignity.

Regarding the fight against imperialism and the defense of sovereignty, he categorically rejected any subordination to the “empire,” referring to the United States.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Hails Success of Nationwide Military Drills

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez gave a first assessment of the progress of “Independence Plan 200,” a strategic operation launched by President Nicolas Maduro to prepare for any potential foreign aggression against the Bolivarian nation.

The military operation involves the activation of members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), the National Police, the Bolivarian National Militia, and social organizations in 284 battle fronts to guarantee Venezuela’s independence and peace.

“We have been deploying air defense systems, assigning missions to special forces and dispersing air and naval assets to establish patrol zones,” Padrino Lopez said.

“Although we had little time for planning and deployment of this plan, everything has been a success and the mobilization has taken place as we expected,” he added.

Venezuela Overcomes Economic War and Reaches 90% Food Self-Sufficiency

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stated during a working day dedicated to National Food Security and Sovereignty that the country currently achieves 90 percent self-sufficiency in the food consumed by its population.

Speaking at the poultry company Industrias Pollo Premium 5.8, C.A., located in the Carrizal municipality of Miranda state, the head of state reported: “Previously, Venezuela was a net importer of 85% of its food. Today, we have overcome the economic war and our situation is different. We have reinvented ourselves, we have reinvented ourselves for the better, and now Venezuela produces 90% of all food, ensuring full national supply.”

During the event known as “Productive Economy Wednesday,” the president also noted that the country has seen a sustained increase in food supply in its distribution networks, rising from 20 percent in 2017 to 99.1 percent in 2025.

Among other data, the president highlighted the average food distribution per ton. He emphasized that since 2017, the country has grown from 327,000 tons of food per month to 710,000 tons in 2025, which will be distributed throughout the country, representing a growth of 132 percent.

ALBA-TCP Meets With Mexican Officials to Denounce U.S. Treaty Violations

On Thursday, a special mission from the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) held meetings with Mexican authorities to denounce violations of international treaties by the United States.

In particular, ALBA-TCP representatives pointed to noncompliance with the Treaty of Tlatelolco, which prohibits the transfer and use of nuclear and other weapons of war in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“This special mission comes with concern about how Latin America and the Caribbean are being threatened,” ALBA-TCP Secretary Rander Peña said.

“We are also pursuing actions to safeguard Latin America’s status as a zone of peace, declared as such by presidents and heads of government in 2014 during the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting in Havana, Cuba,” he added.

Senator Murphy Questions Trump’s Authority in Alleged Attack on Venezuelan Boat

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy released a video on social media questioning President Donald Trump’s authority to attack a boat off the Venezuelan coast without prior authorization from Congress.

“News just broke that the Venezuelan boat that Trump struck was not, in fact, headed to the U.S. with drugs. But this story is disturbing for other reasons, and you need to know why. It’s another sign of Trump’s growing lawlessness. And it’s bad counter-narcotics strategy,” the Connecticut Democrat said, adding that Trump lacks a basis to involve the U.S. in international conflicts without a national debate.

“His stated reason for carrying out the attacks — to try to stop the flow of drugs into the United States — makes no sense as the central pillar of a counter-narcotics strategy,” Murphy said.

The U.S. senator also criticized Trump for ordering military actions in the Caribbean while “cutting and dismantling the programs we use to disrupt drug trafficking.” As a result, the United States currently has “far fewer resources to stop fentanyl” from reaching its territory.

The alleged attack last week targeted a boat carrying 11 people, presented as a counter-narcotics operation, and was reportedly carried out by a drone. Legal experts and U.S. officials dismissed Trump’s claim of possessing recordings of the victims talking as sufficient proof.