Maduro enacts law for Integral Defense of Venezuela

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), enacted the Law of the Command for the Integral Defense of the Nation, an initiative previously sanctioned by the legislative branch.

The document was delivered in the Sol del Perú Hall of the Miraflores Palace, by the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez. The law seeks to deepen the civil-military doctrine in the country and guarantee peace and national sovereignty in a context of external pressure described by the Government as an armed and unarmed struggle driven by actors

The regulation strengthens the State’s comprehensive defense structure, integrating civilian and military capabilities to respond to threats in all areas. At the same time, President Maduro announced the activation, at 04:00 (local time), of a higher phase of the Popular Military Police Exercise “Deployment of Forces Independence 200”.

This exercise, described as the first in the entire national territory, aims to fine-tune in real time the capabilities for deploying and deploying systems and weapons in all regions of the country.

“If Bolívar is prepared for victory, so are we,” said President Nicolás Maduro. The president reaffirmed that Venezuela “has truth and reason on our side,” and that “we are on the right side of history.”

He added that “we defend the most sacred cause that has ever been defended,” and that “we are in our law, we are in our land, and nothing and no one should seek to disturb the peace and tranquility.”

https://www.telesurenglish.net/president-maduro-enacts-law-for-the-integral-defense-of-the-nation

Venezuela Asks Guterres Not to Equate Aggressor and Victim

On Friday, Samuel Moncada, Venezuela’s permanent representative to the United Nations, expressed categorical rejection of comments made by the spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding tensions between Caracas and Washington.

In a video message, Moncada read a letter delivered to Guterres in which the government of President Nicolas Maduro criticizes remarks by spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who had called on the United States and Venezuela “to ease the situation.”

The Bolivarian diplomat noted his country’s deep dismay over a “serious distortion of facts and an immoral equivalence between the aggressor and the victim.”

“It is not Venezuela that is carrying out hostile actions, provocative maneuvers, and intimidation a few kilometers from U.S. territory. Nor is it Venezuela deploying a large number of military resources and troops, including a submarine with nuclear capability or the world’s largest aircraft carrier.”

“It is not Venezuela that has carried out nearly 20 airstrikes against small fishing vessels, in which more than 70 civilians have been subjected to extrajudicial executions,” Moncada stressed.

The Venezuelan government’s letter asked Guterres to take “immediate and public measures to clarify the situation, unambiguously identifying the source of the escalation, and condemning the provocative U.S. military deployment.”

https://www.telesurenglish.net/venezuela-asks-guterres-not-to-equate-aggressor-and-victim

President Maduro holds meeting with the Communal Youth Committees

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting on Thursday with the Committees of the Communal Youth, during which he addressed a message to young people in which he highlighted the importance of the “map of dreams”. He also stated that in Venezuela dreams are materialized through entrepreneurship, culture, sports and social and political leadership.

President Maduro emphasized “the youth governing, from now on, youth power, communal youth power” and called for the defense of the homeland through the Bolivarian militias. He reflected: “where the youth can, the homeland grows.”

The president urged the cultivation of spirituality and identity, and addressed the migratory situation of Venezuelans in the United States and informed the young people present that the TPS work permit in U.S. territory was withdrawn from more than 350,000 Venezuelans, 150,000 of them young people.

He called on the youth to be free and rebellious, and to empower them in the territories to realize the map of dreams together with their families. Let us not expect anything, but from ourselves, from our effort,” said President Maduro.

https://www.telesurenglish.net/president-maduro-holds-meeting-with-the-communal-youth-committees

ALBA-TCP and Venezuela sent Cuba about 8,000 tons of aid

As part of the solidarity actions towards Cuba for the severe damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, during the last few days the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) and the Government of Venezuela have sent two boats and two flights with almost 8,000 tons of food. medical products, toys and other supplies, as well as a group of experts to work shoulder to shoulder in the recovery of the Caribbean nation.

The ship “Manuel Gual” arrived at the “Guillermón Moncada” International Port in the province of Santiago de Cuba last Tuesday, carrying 102 containers carrying 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid to assist the people of eastern Cuba, the area most affected by Melissa, which hit this nation on October 29 and caused countless damages although no deaths.

Among the 102 containers are 74 with food and 28 with medicines, drinking water, basic household items (linen, mattresses, plastic bags), clothing, toys, water storage tanks and electrical material.

https://www.telesurenglish.net/alba-tcp-and-venezuela-sent-cuba-about-8000-tons-of-aid

Jorge Rodríguez: U.S. Doesn’t Seek to Fight Drug Trafficking, It Seeks Oil

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, said Thursday during the meeting “International Jurists for Peace” that the United States does not carry out a real fight against drug trafficking and that its real interest in the region is to steal Venezuelan oil and justify acts of aggression against Venezuela.

Rodríguez questioned the coherence of U.S. anti-drug policy and recalled that the main centers of drug consumption in the world are in that territory, where drug trafficking is rarely pursued at its roots. “If they really wanted to combat this problem, they should treat drug use as a medical and social issue,” he said. He also cited studies conducted in the 1970s and 1980s that indicate that 60 percent to 70 percent of banknotes in circulation in the U.S. had traces of cocaine.

The Venezuelan leader stressed that Venezuela is not a drug-producing country nor does it face a major problem in terms of consumption, in addition, he recalled that the nation has been recognized by international organizations, such as the United Nations, for its effectiveness in the fight against illicit trafficking.

https://www.telesurenglish.net/jorge-rodriguez-u-s-doesnt-seek-to-fight-drug-trafficking-it-seeks-oil

Venezuelan President Denounces CIA Promoting Media Campaigns to Justify Aggressions

During a visit to the “General Rafael Urdaneta” Commune, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted the role of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in historical interventions in Latin America and the media war against its leaders.

“First, to stain Chávez; then, to stain Maduro; and with that campaign justify anything against our country,” said the head of state.

The Venezuelan leader referred to the invasions and overthrows of presidents of the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Chile and Nicaragua, orchestrated by the U.S. government, through economic, psychological and political warfare.

On Chile, he recalled that in “1973 the people of Chile gave themselves a great president, one of the greatest leaders in Latin America, Salvador Allende, and they applied the manual, the one that has been applied to us, in 2000, 2001, 2004, 2008…” And he went on to explain that the people have defeated the actions of the CIA: “they have defeated it with the conscience and courage of the Bolivarian people,” he stressed.

President Maduro assured: “They have not let our America be,” but added that “America will get its way and Venezuela, ALBA and the Bolivarian, Martí, Morazan revolution for all time will go to the front.”

https://www.telesurenglish.net/venezuelan-president-denounces-cia-promoting-media-campaigns-to-justify-aggressions

Venezuelan Economy Remains Stable Despite U.S. Threats

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that her country’s economy has remained steady despite the United States’ military deployment in waters near the South American nation.

“No other country would withstand the psychological war that has been waged against Venezuela for almost three months. While another country’s economy would be cracking, we remain unshaken,” she said during an event with business leaders.

Rodriguez noted that the gross domestic product grew by 8.7% during the third quarter and that the Venezuelan economy is expected to expand by 6% in 2025, according to recent projections from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

The vice president also said tax revenue from the non-oil sector increased by 13.5% between January and October 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. For that reason, she praised Venezuelans for responding without fear to the U.S. military presence in the Caribbean.