Maduro honors Castro on 9th Anniversary of his death

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro paid tribute to Fidel Castro, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of his death on Nov. 25, 2016.

“Our hearts and minds turn to the giant of the Americas, Fidel Castro, whose work changed the history not only of Cuba but also of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Fidel forged the era of a new independence and revolution, demonstrating the strength and relevance that only great leaders possess. His light, together with that of Commander Hugo Chavez, is today guiding the struggles of the peoples of the world.

Fidel left us a fundamental concept: the ability to turn adversity into struggle and victory, and to turn victories into opportunities for progress. Despite countless smear campaigns and attempts to harm him physically and morally, his indomitable spirit prevailed.

Commander Chavez saw him as a father, and together they combined their experiences to take the original project of Simon Bolivar and Jose Marti to a higher level, which we now uphold as the invincible banner of our nations.

Nine years after his passing, Fidel’s idea of humanity and indestructible purpose live on and are present in every action we undertake. We reaffirm his loyalty and example in shaping new generations that are rebellious, independent and revolutionary. With Fidel in our hearts, we continue from battle to battle, advancing toward victory!” President Maduro said.