Maduro Launches 72-Hour Defense Drills Amid Rising U.S. Tensions

n response to external threats against national sovereignty, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced the start of a 72-hour national defense military exercise on Thursday, aimed at “keeping the machinery oiled — the machinery for peace.”

According to the president, the move seeks to strengthen the country’s ability to respond to potential aggressions, particularly from the United States government.

During a public address, he reiterated that the decision comes amid “hostile actions” intended to destabilize Venezuela and further ordered the immediate deployment of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, the Militia, and police units along the nation’s coastal and border regions.

As part of the operation, high-tech defense systems — including anti-aircraft equipment — have been installed at 73 strategic points across the country. Each command center has extended coverage to ten additional zones to ensure comprehensive protection of Venezuela’s coastline.

President Maduro also highlighted support from allied nations such as Russia and China, which have provided military equipment and logistical assistance, enabling — in his words — “complete coverage of all Venezuelan coasts.”

Vice President of Venezuela denounced U.S. threat before gas forum:

Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez today denounced the warmongering threat of the United States against Venezuela and the Caribbean countries, when speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, based in Doha, Qatar.

In her telematic speech, the Venezuelan Minister of Hydrocarbons declared that Washington “seeks to steal our energy resources” and also intends to disrupt the gas agreements of the Bolivarian Republic with the Caribbean.

Without mentioning a name, Rodríguez declared that they are selling fantasies to “a specific government in the Caribbean, thinking that they can steal gas from Venezuela and deliver it to it.”

Venezuela will continue to defend the sovereign use of its energy, oil, gas and natural resources, and “within the framework of international cooperation, it will advocate for the shared development of peoples in relations of equality and complementarity,” she stressed.

The vice president commented that global energy demand will be marked by geopolitics, seeing the role that gas will play in the future, whose evolution will define supply.

President Nicolás Maduro instructs the working class to go on general strike in case of aggression

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros today urged the declaration of a general, insurrectionary and revolutionary strike, in the event of an action that violates the sovereignty of the country and affirmed that “the greatest shield that the nation has is the working class.”

His remarks came during the installation of the Promoting Commission for the Venezuelan Workers’ Constituent Assembly, held in the Darío Vivas Hall in Caracas’s Central Park. This committee brings together workers’ productive councils, union delegates, and workers’ movements.

“The order has been given; if they dared, not a pin would move in this country. They would see the parade of millions of men and women with rifles in the combat corps (…) I’m not just saying this; we’ve rehearsed it and prepared it,” he emphasized.

The president recalled the popular military and police movement that faced violent situations in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, such as the “coup by Juan Guaidó, Leopoldo López, and the White House.”

He also recalled that in previous years, “one call was enough to stop a pin from moving in the country and to activate the armed combat bodies of the working class, the Bolivarian Militias, and the entire Bolivarian National Armed Forces in defense of democracy, the Constitution, and peace.”

Venezuela Has More Than 5,000 Igla-S Missiles For Air Defense And To Guarantee Peace

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that the country has deployed more than 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) at strategic points nationwide.

The measure, he stated, is intended to guarantee national sovereignty and peace.

The head of state emphasized that the deployment is intended to “guarantee the peace, stability, and tranquility of our people.”

He added that these systems are located “even in the last mountain” and “in the last town,” ensuring complete territorial coverage.

In a clear message to potential adversaries, President Maduro stated, “He who understands, understood,” reinforcing his warning that Venezuela is prepared to defend its territory.

Russia reiterates its support for Venezuela in the face of US hostility

The Russian government once again declared its support for the people and government of Venezuela in the face of threats from the United States, which maintains a military deployment in the waters of the Caribbean Sea.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, October 21, with the Venezuelan ambassador in Moscow, Rafael Salazar Velásquez, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed solidarity with Venezuela in the face of Washington’s growing hostility.

“Sergey Lavrov reiterated his solidarity with the government and people of Venezuela in the face of growing external threats and attempts to interfere in their internal affairs. He also reiterated his unconditional support for Caracas’ efforts to defend national sovereignty,” the Venezuelan minister said.

The Russian politician presented the head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Moscow with the Order of Friendship, while he said that Russia advocates peace in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Russia and Venezuela evaluated issues of the development of the bilateral strategic partnership and how to strengthen the agreements already agreed by both nations.