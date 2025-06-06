Maduro rejects Trinidad’s threats, urges cooperation on border security

On Friday, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Ministry described as unjustified Trinidad and Tobago’s reaction to a complaint about the entry of criminals into Venezuela from Trinidadian territory.

Previously, on June 2, Venezuelan authorities captured a group of terrorists in the eastern part of the country as they were bringing weapons from Trinidad and Tobago. The situation was denounced by President Nicolas Maduro, who strongly rejected what he called renewed attempts by the far-right oligarchy to destabilize his country.

On Thursday, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she would consider using “lethal force” against unidentified Venezuelan vessels and advised Venezuelan migrants residing in Trinidad and Tobago to return to their country. Statements such as those were rejected by Venezuela.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry’s statement is presented in full below:

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its deep astonishment at the furious and unjustified reaction of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in response to a legitimate complaint made by President Nicolas Maduro regarding the entry of criminal elements from Trinidadian territory into Venezuela.

Venezuela has captured criminals of Trinidadian origin, who have confessed their plans—testimonies that have been thoroughly substantiated with solid evidence presented by the relevant authorities.

The appropriate response to this grave situation is to offer cooperation and a willingness to clarify the facts. The Prime Minister’s aggressive and loud posture raises serious suspicions of complicity in the incursion and jeopardizes the cooperative relations that exist between our countries in critical areas.

Venezuela urges the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago not to engage in geopolitical games that are foreign to the interests of our peoples.

It reaffirms its commitment to peace, sovereignty, and mutual respect, recalling that any legitimate concern must be addressed through diplomatic channels—not through threats or unfounded statements that only serve to fuel artificial tensions.”