Maduro rejects Trump’s authorization of the CIA to act against Venezuela

September 16, the interventionist policy of the United States, after the recent statements of Donald Trump in which he admitted to having authorized covert operations of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), to act against the peace and stability of Venezuela. During the National Congress of Cooks and Cooks of the Homeland and the event for World Food Day, the Venezuelan president described the measure ordered by Trump as “desperate” and unprecedented for its explicitness. “Crude and rude interventionist policy for regime change,” President Nicolás Maduro stressed. In this sense, he denounced the seriousness of the statements of the US president: “That had never been seen, it has always been seen, but never has any previous government, since the CIA existed, publicly said that it sent the CIA to kill, overthrow and finish off countries.” The president also mentioned that in July 2025, Venezuela handed over 10 CIA terrorists, described as “convicted and confessed,” in exchange for 252 Venezuelan migrants held in El Salvador. The Venezuelan leader questioned U.S. priorities, saying it “invests in wars” instead of serving the 40 million poor in its territory. In addition, he affirmed that the interest of the “imperialists” in Venezuela lies in its resources, such as oil, gas, gold and water.

ALBA-TCP rejects U.S. government statements on CIA covert actions in Venezuela (+Statement).



The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) rejected, in a statement, statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he publicly admitted to having authorized operations to act against the peace and stability of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. “These statements refer to covert actions within Venezuelan territory and in Caribbean waters, involving potentially lethal operations and reaching land. These acts, by all standards, represent a direct violation of the principle of sovereignty, as well as a threat to international law and the Charter of the United Nations. These actions by the United States have been recurrent throughout history,” reads part of the statement. The organization also highlighted the importance of curbing aggression and destabilization, a key issue that the CELAC foreign ministers also raised at their extraordinary meeting. “With a firm spirit and conscience of our America, the Bolivarian Alliance denounces this new act of imperial arrogance that seeks to undermine the sovereignty of a free and dignified people and fully supports the position assumed by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela at the extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of CELAC, in which these events were denounced and the presentation of the case to the Security Council and the Secretary General of the United Nations was reported, as an urgent measure to stop any attempt at aggression or destabilization in the Caribbean ,” the document states. Finally, ALBA-TCP asserted that no external threat “will break the countries’ determination to defend the independence, peace, and self-determination they have earned through effort and sacrifice. “

Díaz-Canel expresses his support for President Maduro: “Venezuela will defeat the empire’s actions.

“Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed that Venezuela will overcome the U.S. government’s “maximum pressure” policy after confirming that the CIA will operate in Venezuelan territory through Telegram. The Cuban leader expressed his solidarity and support for the Venezuelan people and President Nicolás Maduro. ” We are certain that Venezuela and its popular, military, and police alliance will once again defeat the empire’s threats and actions,” Díaz-Canel said. His statement was in response to Donald Trump’s announcement about CIA operations in Venezuelan territory. The Cuban president recalled historic quotes from José Martí and Fidel Castro about Venezuela. ” We will have to give everything for Venezuela,” he quoted from the leader of the Cuban Revolution. Maduro had previously rejected the CIA authorization, calling it responsible for coups d’état in Latin America. ” No to coups d’état perpetrated by the CIA,” the Venezuelan president demanded during the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace.

Venezuela asks UN to investigate U.S. killings in the Caribbean Sea.

According to the Venezuelan government, the bombings carried out since September against small boats have left 27 people dead, including nationals of Colombia and Trinidad and Tobago. Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Samuel Moncada, announced on Thursday, October 16, that his government delivered a letter to the Security Council of the international organization in which it requests to investigate the murders committed by U.S. forces in international waters of the Caribbean Sea, and to determine their illegal nature. In the letter, they denounce that on October 14, U.S. officials committed a “new series of extrajudicial executions” in the Caribbean, a few miles from the Venezuelan coast, against civilians who were in a small boat. The text details that the victims were identified as two humble fishermen from Trinidad and Tobago. This indicates that it affects the entire region. It is not just a Venezuelan issue, because the threats come against us, but the victims are from other countries as well,” Moncada said. The letter sent to the UN stresses that the “new and dangerous developments” of the last week represent a “point of maximum tension for the peace and stability of Venezuela.” This alarm is due to recent statements by US President Donald Trump, revealing that Washington is considering launching “ground attacks” against the South American country. Meanwhile, Caracas warns that this would be a direct violation of Article 2.4 of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use of force. They point out that in addition to this open military threat, the recent secret authorization from the White House to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to carry out covert “lethal operations” in Venezuela and carry out illegal operations in the Caribbean.

Trinidad And Tobago Police Investigate Deaths Of Two Fishermen In U.S. Attack.

They were attacked while sailing off the Venezuelan coast. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the deaths of six people who were sailing on a motorboat. This was the fifth attack since the United States deployed military vessels to the Caribbean in August as part of an offensive against alleged “narco-terrorist networks associated to Venezuela.” Lenore Burnley, mother of Chad Joseph, one of the deceased men, criticized the method of the attack and stated that her son was a fisherman, had family in Venezuela, and was only trying to return home after three months in that country. Local media identified the second Trinidadian as Samaroo, also a fisherman of Las Cuevas, and despite calls and messages, no official response has been received from the Trinidad and Tobago government regarding the incident. Trinidad And Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar supported the U.S. strikes from the outset, stating that there should be no sympathy for drug traffickers and that they should “kill them all violently.”

U.S. Southern Command chief Alvin Holsey announces his retirement amid rising military tensions in the Caribbean.

“Admiral Alvin Holsey, head of the U.S. Southern Command, has resigned after overseeing an unprecedented U.S. military deployment that included bombings and airstrikes, including in the Caribbean. “It’s an honor to serve our nation, the American people, and support and defend the Constitution for 37 years,” the former official said in a statement released by Southern Command, as cited by RT. Thus, Alvin Holsey also noted that “on December 12, 2025, I will retire from the Navy.” Thus, after being the first African American to lead the Southern Command, he retired during the most important operation of his 37-year career, when the Donald Trump administration authorized a series of bombings against boats that were allegedly transporting drugs to the United States.

Maduro calls journalists and media outlets “imbeciles” over rumors of a supposed split in the Revolution’s high political-military command.

This Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called imperialist journalists, media outlets, and websites “imbeciles” following the spread of information on digital platforms about an alleged split within the Bolivarian Revolution’s high political-military command. Today, the high political and military command of the revolution is more united and determined than ever to defend our homeland, you idiots,” he said. It’s important to mention that these statements by President Maduro come in response to lies generated by media outlets allied with US imperialism, seeking to continue waging psychological warfare against Venezuelan politics. This is especially true with the recent fake news from the Miami Herald, which has been echoed by the international media against Venezuela. It’s worth remembering that hours earlier, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez responded to the alleged Miami Herald investigation. In this regard, he indicated that it is “another medium that adds to the filth of psychological warfare against the Venezuelan people. They have no ethics or morals, and they exclusively favor lies and carrion. “

Delcy Rodríguez debunks Miami Herald fake news: Another outlet joining the psychological warfare against the Venezuelan people.

The Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, this Thursday, October 16, responded to the lies generated by media outlets allied to North American imperialism with the intention of continuing to generate a psychological war on Venezuelan politics, such as the recent fake news from the Miami Herald, which was echoed by the international media against Venezuela. Several media outlets, allied with US imperialism and applauded by Venezuela’s extremism, have reported that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez allegedly secretly negotiated with the United States (US) a transition without the legitimate president, Nicolás Maduro. So, in the face of this wave of fake news, Delcy Rodríguez responded to a supposed investigation by the Miami Herald, which is, “another media outlet joining the cesspool of psychological warfare against the Venezuelan people. They have no ethics or morals, and they exclusively favor lies and carrion. ” The Minister of Hydrocarbons then asserted that the Bolivarian revolution relies on a united political and military high command that is united around the will of the people, guaranteeing the nation’s peace, stability, and sovereignty. “Nothing will deter us from the unwavering defense of Venezuela’s rights and our worthy Bolivarian historical legacy! A united Venezuela is winning!” he stated.

Venezuelans Jose Gregorio Hernandez and Carmen Rendiles to Be Canonized. Devotion to the ‘Doctor of the Poor’ crosses borders as Venezuela prepares to honor its first saints. On Sunday, Latin American Catholic believers will witness the canonization of Venezuelans Jose Gregorio Hernandez and Carmen Rendiles.

Venezuela Thanks Pope Francis for the Canonization of José Gregorio Hernández.

“To the pride of our entire identity, we will soon have the canonization of Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernandez, saint and servant of God, and of Mother Carmen Rendiles,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated. Jose Gregorio Hernandez, the “doctor of the poor,” will become Venezuela’s first saint, in a country that has professed deep devotion to him for more than a century. “His canonization is an act of justice for a man who in life was a protector of the poorest,” President Maduro said, emphasizing that the canonization carries great significance at a time when the Bolivarian nation is “besieged and threatened by the greatest military power in history,” the United States. He was beatified on April 30, 2021, in Caracas after Francis recognized a miracle granted to Yaxury Solorzano Ortega, a young girl who had been shot in the head during a robbery. The medical professionals treating her had declared her beyond help.

Carmen Rendiles Dedicated Her Life to Education.

In March, Pope Francis also approved the canonization of Carmen Rendiles, noting her as the first female saint from Venezuela. The canonization, to be officiated by Pope Leo XIV, has served as a catalyst for broader recognition of the life, image and works of this nun, who founded schools to ensure education for girls of limited means, and established a congregation that continues today.

What does the second stage of economic stabilization consist of?

President Nicolás Maduro announced what he called a “second phase of economic stabilization,” based on import substitution. The president said on Monday, October 13, that the government is preparing a second phase of stabilization of the new economic model of the 13 Engines of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda, with the purpose of achieving a great objective: “Full production and radical substitution at 100% of all items, the financial and monetary strengthening of the country.” Maduro explained that this new stage seeks to consolidate internal productive capacity as a response to external aggressions. In his opinion, a large part of the “offensive of psychological warfare and military threats” has had as part of its objectives to injure and paralyze the Venezuelan economy. The president indicated that the focus of the activities of the economic engines on the substitution of imports would guarantee the course of economic activities, overcoming any inertia of paralysis (…) According to OPEC, through direct communication with PDVSA, Venezuela added an additional 8,000 barrels of production amid new trade pressures from Washington. The Venezuelan economy is at a point where the revival of primary and secondary activities of the economy becomes a central factor, so as not to interrupt the development of the economic cycle. The U.S. military presence in the Caribbean suggests a context of possible external aggression, which increases uncertainty and volatility, slowing down investment. In addition, the United States has built, de facto, a maritime exclusion zone. Donald Trump himself has admitted that “no one goes fishing anymore” on the Caribbean façade. This situation should be understood as the physical application of a maritime blockade, affecting fishing, trade and tourism activities in the waters of the Exclusive Economic Zone of Venezuela. Now, the Venezuelan government rightly believes that it is necessary to contain volatility, guarantee the supply of goods and alleviate pressures on the demand for U.S. foreign currency by strengthening domestic production, substituting imports and increasing exports. The head of state refers to a new stage of stabilization, which has a projection with short-term and long-term actions.

Venezuela brought its truth to the FAO on World Food Day.

In the framework of World Food Day and the 80th anniversary of FAO, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shared with the international community its model of food sovereignty, based on national production, scientific innovation, and social justice, under the guidance of President Nicolás Maduro and the Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy. At the FAO, the country presented “Innovation for Better Nutrition” and the Casabe Exhibition, alongside Caribbean nations, highlighting the science and cultural values that nurture regional integration. At the World Food Forum, Venezuela underscored the role of youth and South-South cooperation, highlighting programs such as the Dr. Humberto Fernández Morán National University of Sciences, the Scientific Seedbeds, and the Great Young Venezuela Mission. Venezuela reaffirmed that “hunger cannot be a political or economic weapon” and shared its achievements recognized by the FAO: Undernourishment: 17.6% → 5.9%; Childhood malnutrition: 14.8% → 1.2%; Food self-sufficiency: 96–98.4%; 7.5 million families served by CLAP 5 million students benefited by PAE. With these results, Venezuela is moving toward Zero Hunger, an example of a sovereign, humane, and supportive model for the peoples of the Global South.