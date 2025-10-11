Maduro says there is no global response to climate change

President Nicolás Maduro: “There is no global response to climate change”

“A powerful current has emerged, which are the supremacists of the north who want to impose denialism,” said President Maduro. The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, questioned the lack of a global response to climate change, one of the greatest challenges for humanity. During the World Congress in Defense of Mother Earth, this Thursday, the president of Venezuela pointed out that, although 29 summits of the Conference of the Parties on climate change (COP) have been held, there is no global response. “There are good diagnoses, experts, scientists,” but not a joint response. “The social movements, the experts are not exaggerating when they say that we are experiencing a real climate emergency throughout our only planet: planet Earth,” stressed the Bolivarian head of state, who pointed out the historical responsibility of the great powers in the exploitation of resources and the denialist tendencies of climate change.

He specified that “imperial supremacists deny that there is a true climate emergency and those who suffer the most are the humble peoples of the planet.” In this sense, he spoke with the specialists and guests at the event, about the exponential growth of abrupt and destructive rainfall, monsoon rains, as an expression of the warming of the Caribbean Sea.

The Venezuelan president referred to October 12, the Day of Indigenous Resistance and Native Peoples, for the linking of communities for environmental struggles, the rights to sustainable use of land and care for the environment. Similarly, the Bolivarian leader criticized the predatory model of capitalism, emphasizing the destruction of the capacity for self-regulation of life on the planet.

Venezuela requests urgent meeting of the Security Council due to U.S. military threats

Caracas warns that this escalation could lead to an armed attack in the short term, with serious consequences for regional stability. The Permanent Mission of Venezuela to the United Nations (UN) sent a letter to the president of the Security Council, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, denouncing the military escalation of the United States (US) in the South Caribbean that puts regional peace and security at risk.

According to the document, dated October 9, the government of President Donald Trump has intensified actions against the Bolivarian nation. This includes the economic blockade with more than 1,000 unilateral coercive measures and the military deployment of missile destroyers, fighter jets, elite troops and a nuclear submarine near the Venezuelan coast. Such actions violate the Treaty of Tlatelolco and the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, using as a pretext an alleged fight against drug trafficking, the letter states. Venezuela denounces that the U.S. has carried out bombings of civilian vessels in international waters, resulting in extrajudicial executions, according to UN experts. In doing so, they violate the right to life and the principle of presumption of innocence. “This is a flagrant violation of human rights, including the most sacred of all, the right to life itself,” the text states.

Operation Independence 200: Venezuela Strengthens Civic-Military Readiness in Aragua

As part of Operation Independence 200, authorities deployed all security forces and resources in the state of Aragua, describing the initiative as a “perfect union of the people, military, and police.” The operation is being led by Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace Diosdado Cabello, together with Governor Joana Sánchez and regional mayors. Captain Cabello called for the “mobilization and review of the entire structure of the nation’s defense bodies” in response to “constant threats from U.S. imperialism,” which he accused of believing it is “the owner of the world.” On that matter, Sánchez noted that individuals from various sectors and political movements have joined the combat units in response to President Nicolas Maduro’s constitutional call to defend the homeland. During the exercise, Cabello dismissed the U.S. narrative of a “fight against drug trafficking,” accusing the DEA of actually being “the largest cartel in the world.” He argued that the U.S. position is a way to disguise its true intention of “stealing Venezuela’s natural resources.”

He reiterated that, according to United Nations studies, Venezuela is free of drug cultivation and processing, with only minimal trafficking occurring along its borders. Similar drills have recently taken place in La Guaira and Carabobo.

Washington seeks control over energy resources in Venezuela, Russia, and Iran, VP Rodriguez warned.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Vice President and Minister of Hydrocarbons Delcy Rodriguez took part in the 14th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum. At the beginning of her address, the Bolivarian official sent greetings to President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people, emphasizing that they are “fighting great battles for humanity.” She noted that Russia, Iran and Qatar hold 51% of the world’s largest gas reserves, while Venezuela and Russia together possess 24% of the planet’s energy resources. “That is perhaps one of the main reasons why the United States wants to take control of the oil and gas of Venezuela, Russia and Iran,” Rodriguez said.

She also mentioned another major shift in the global energy landscape: the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which Russia and China plan to build, will guarantee gas supplies to China and other Asian countries. Speaking about renewable energies, Rodriguez highlighted gas as one of the most representative sources in the gradual transition away from traditional fossil fuels. “Venezuela has the Western Hemisphere’s largest gas reserves. We hold the world’s eighth-largest reserves and we are in the process of quantifying the fourth-largest one. This places us as the 23rd-largest producer and the 27th-largest consumer,” she said.

Former UN Official Refutes U.S. Claims Linking Venezuela to Drug Cartel

Former UN Deputy Secretary-General and ex-Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Pino Arlacchi firmly rejected any links between the Venezuelan government and a supposed drug cartel, calling Washington’s claims a “fabrication” for political purposes. Arlacchi stressed that there is no proof connecting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to the so-called “Los Soles Cartel,” a narrative he deems “geopolitical fiction”. He added that the allegations are intended to shift focus away from the fentanyl crisis in the United States, a synthetic opioid responsible for roughly 100,000 deaths annually in the country, which has no ties to Venezuela.

The former UN official, who led the preparation of the UNODC World Drug Report for two decades, underscored that Venezuela has never appeared in the report as a drug-producing country or as having significant organized crime related to narcotics. According to the United Nations’ World Drug Report 2025, Venezuela is neither a major producer nor a key transit hub for cocaine.

U.S. encourages sabotage and selective assassinations in Venezuela, Defense Minister denounces

The Independence 200 exercises strengthen the operational capacity to avoid the establishment of an “enemy position”. Venezuela’s Minister of Defense of Defense, Gen. Vladimir Padrino López, accused the United States (U.S.) of seeking “the introduction of special forces to commit disruptive actions within the national territory; sabotage of the electrical system, gas supply, food distribution and selective assassinations.”

From the Marine Corps of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Padrino López warned about multiple forms of hostility by Washington against Caracas and reported on territorial actions to prevent the “strategic paralysis” of the South American country, as part of Operation Independence 200, in La Guaira and Carabobo.

Three ships with 4,000 U.S. troops are deployed in the region, as well as threats of land incursion against alleged “drug cartels.” On October 2, Venezuela denounced the overflight of U.S. fighter jets near its coasts. “We have detected more than 5 vectors with flight characteristics of 400 knots and flying at an altitude of 35,000 feet,” Padrino López pointed out on that occasion.

The Independence 200 exercises seek to strengthen the country’s operational capacity and prevent the “strategic paralysis” intended by the United States by introducing special forces into Venezuelan territory. For this reason, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces are also deployed to prevent the establishment of an “enemy position” and the organization of ambushes, protecting critical points and bridges, guaranteeing the operation of the hospital health network, the transport and distribution of medicines.

Venezuela welcomes China’s rejection of US military threat in the Caribbean Sea

Caracas expressed its gratitude to Beijing for its firm condemnation of the U.S. military deployment in the Caribbean, as it represents a threat to our country. This was reported by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil. “The Bolivarian Government, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the sister People’s Republic of China, for its firm condemnation of the military deployment in the Caribbean, which seeks to undermine our sovereignty and disturb the peace of our nation,” the foreign minister posted through his social networks. Gil added that Venezuela deeply values China’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people and its unwavering commitment to peace and dialogue. “The United States should immediately halt corresponding actions and prevent the situation from escalating further,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman’s office said.

“We will give an answer to the enemies of the homeland”: Diosdado to those who ask to invade Venezuela.

The sectoral vice president of Politics, Citizen Security and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, warned that, in the event of a military aggression against Venezuela, the South American nation will give a forceful response to its internal and external enemies. From Maracay, Aragua state, where he led the activation of the Directing Bodies for Integral Defense (ODDI), both in this state, as well as in Falcón and Zulia, Cabello stressed that defending the sovereignty of the country in the face of any threat is an obligation of all. “Those who only because of their ambition for power have asked for an invasion against our country, we are obliged to tell them that we will give an answer to the enemies of the homeland, to those from outside, but also to those from within,” he said.

In this sense, he clarified that a military aggression would cause serious damage against the population regardless of their political thought, since, in his opinion, bombs do not distinguish who are or are not revolutionaries. Finally, he reiterated that Venezuela is a territory of peace and that it does not represent a threat to anyone.