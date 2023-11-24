Maduro says U.S Southern Command passing orders in Guyana

ExxonMobil owns the Government and Congress of Guyana, denounced Maduro.

President Nicolás Maduro reiterated this Thursday the complaints about ExxonMobil and the Southern Command of the United States Government, because it is “the Southern Command that imposes orders in Guyana.”

“I want to alert all the social movements, groups, columns, communities and all the people of Venezuela that have started a dirty campaign, with a lot of money from ExxonMobil through social networks, to try to prevent the referendum from being held, to try to sabotage and try to confuse the people,” he warned.

During a meeting with social movements in defense of Essequibo, the Head of State stressed that ExxonMobil is the owner of some politicians from the Government of Guyana and Congress who dictate the guidelines. “Exxon Mobile owns the Government and Congress of Guyana, he denounced.

The Head of State warned in this sense, the calls for war to try to prevent the popular consultation of the next 3D, to which he expressed. “I want to alert all social movements, groups, columns, communities and all the people of Venezuela that a dirty campaign has started, with a lot of money from ExxonMobil through social networks”

He added that with this they want to prevent the referendum from being held, to try to sabotage and try to confuse the people. He said that the President of Guyana does not care about the future of the people of Guyana as he unabashedly hands over sovereignty to foreign powers. He denounced that the American company Exxon Mobile has delivered the country’s oil wealth in the worst conditions to the people of Guyana.

Deployment of referendum electoral material began in defense of Essequibo

In accordance with the law, the deployment of technological equipment throughout the country is the responsibility of the FANB.

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) began the deployment of electoral material that will be used on December 3 for the consultative referendum in defense of Essequibo.

This was reported by the strategic operational commander of the FANB, G/J Domingo Hernández Lárez, through his account on the social network X, in which he also showed a series of images of this deployment.

It is important to highlight that, in accordance with the provisions of the schedule designed by the National Electoral Council (CNE) For the development of the aforementioned popular consultation, the deployment of technological equipment throughout the country is a process that takes about 9 days and is the responsibility of the FANB.

Venezuela is a few hours away from consummating an unprecedented event in its political-electoral history: Hold a referendum in which Venezuelans will be consulted on an issue of historical significance, such as reaffirming with the vote their conviction regarding the country’s sovereignty over Guyana Esequiba, a territory that seeks to be taken away by Guyana, in collusion with the oil transnational Exxon Mobil, backed in turn by the United States Government.

In the period between the session in which the figure of the consultative referendum is proposed in the National Assembly and this time of countdown, one of the most relevant moments was when the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, during the Act of National Union in Defense of Guayana Esequiba, held on November 7, held a pedagogical presentation on the historical, political, legal, economic, strategic, energy and geopolitical reasons that support Venezuela’s claim on the area of ​​159 thousand 500 square kilometers that They intend to be taken away.

The Essequibo Referendum Will Make History: President Maduro

The Bolivarian leader pointed out that the defense of Essequibo creates nervousness in sectors sympathetic to U.S. imperialism.

On Wednesday, President Nicolas Maduro stated that December 3rd will set a precedent in the Venezuelan history, as a consultative referendum in defense of the Guayana Esequiba will take place.

During his meeting with cadets from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), he emphasized that Venezuela recognizes the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the only suitable instrument to resolve the territorial dispute.

Maduro denounced ExxonMobil for being behind the conspiracy against the Bolivarian nation given that this multinational company pays the government of Guyana and Venezuelan opposition sectors to try to sabotage the referendum.

“A lot of money is flowing from ExxonMobil to buy far-right politicians,” he said, adding that the defense of Essequibo creates nervousness in sectors sympathetic to U.S. imperialism.

“There is nervousness in Guyana and in the North. Get very nervous because, come rain or shine, the referendum will take place on December 3rd,” he stressed, reminding that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) lacks jurisdiction to address the issue.

“Venezuela is claiming its historical and legal rights over Essequibo, which was bequeathed to us by the our homeland’s liberators,” Maduro said, recalling that the Guyanese government refused to engage in dialogue with his administration at the beginning of the current conflict.

Massive Support for the Venezuelan Great Patriotic Pole: ICS

Regarding the issue of Essequibo, 58 percent of respondents stated that Venezuelans should remain strongly united in the struggle for such territory,

International Consulting Services (ICS) released a survey revealing that 63 percent of Venezuelans would vote in the upcoming presidential elections in favor of a candidate from the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, a progressive coalition led by President Nicolas Maduro.

According to the research carried out between November 2nd and 9th, 22 percent would vote for a candidate from the Unitary Platform, while 12 percent would choose other opposition candidates.

When citizens were asked how they defined themselves ideologically, 41 percent of those surveyed said they were followers of the late Commander Hugo Chavez, 30 percent of citizens did not reveal their preferences, and 18 percent said they supported the political opposition. Additionally, 6 percent supported the option of “independent pro-Chavism,” and 5 percent prefered the option “independent pro-opposition.”

Regarding the issue of Essequibo, 58 percent of respondents stated that Venezuelans should remain strongly united in the struggle for such resource-rich territory, 33 percent chose “somewhat united,” and 9.1 percent selected “not united at all.” Similarly, 55 percent believed that multinational oil companies and the United States “are behind the intention to take Essequibo away from Venezuelans.”

For 35 percent of respondents, external actors have “little intention,” and 11 percent think that the United States and its companies have “no intention” at all.

According to the survey, 71 percent of respondents are aware that a consultative referendum in defense of the Essequibo will take place on Dec. 3rd, while 29 percent were unaware.

Simultaneously, 60 percent stated they would participate in the referendum, 21 percent rejected attending the polls, and 19 percent are still undecided about their participation.

Delcy Rodríguez: It is a sacred right to defend Guayana Esequiba

Vice President from Metro Agua Salud illustrated the importance of knowing the consultative questions because “we are moved by the defense of the Homeland”.

The Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, led a day of flyers this Wednesday at the Agua Salud metro system station, to publicize the questions of the Consultative Referendum of December 3.

“The campaign command is deployed throughout the country making a daily call to vote, a vote of conscience, of love for the country,” said Rodríguez during the flyer deployment of the “Venezuela All” Campaign in defense of Guayana Esequiba.

The vice president exalted that Venezuela All is effervescence, which is why the national command is deployed every day “as part of the historic defense of Essequibo territory.”

He also highlighted the determination of the Venezuelan people during the campaign and assured that as the days for the national consultation on December 3 approach, “the national fervor to go out and vote for the 5 times yes is increasing, which is why we are deployed with great emotion, receiving the joy of the people of what the right to vote means within the framework of legality.”

“Participating in the referendum means leaving a mark for the future. When those machines open on December 3 to vote #5Times Yes, that mark will remain for history and posterity,” said Vice President Delcy Rodríguez during the flyer event held at the Agua Salud station of the Caracas Metro.

Rodríguez: We are people of peace, but we will not allow them to stole the Essequibo

Jorge Rodríguez urged unity to defend the sovereignty of the Homeland. The coordinator of the “Venezuela Todo” Campaign Command Jorge Rodríguez asserted this Thursday that Venezuela will always advocate peace diplomacy, but the Essequibo territory will not be allowed to be stolen. “We are people of peace but we are not going to allow them to steal a single meter of Guayana Esequiba, which is from Venezuela, which is ours,” said Rodríguez from the state. Trujillo, where a civil-military march was carried out in defense of Essequibo.

In statements broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, Rodríguez once again urged unity and leaving political and ideological differences aside, for the defense of the sovereignty of the Homeland. “The time has come where we will all go together to change the history of Venezuela forever, the time has come to feel proud,” Rodríguez pointed out. “We cannot after the Liberator liberated the vast territory. We cannot allow some gringos not to steal them, here is Venezuela united fighting for the future of the country,” he added.

During the day, the president of the National Assembly (AN) also reiterated his denunciation of the violations committed by the Government of Guyana to the Geneva Agreement. In this sense, he accused that Guyana’s violations reached the point of bidding for gas and oil blocks in seas that belong to Venezuela.

“They reached the limit of bidding, of giving away some gas and oil blocks, which are in a sea that was delimited, like a sea in Venezuela, they have reached that level of barbarism,” he indicated. On the other hand, he reiterated that Venezuela will always advocate for dialogue, having the Geneva Agreement as a fundamental tool, to resolve the Essequibo controversy. To this instrument – ​​Rodríguez indicated – will be added the consultative referendum on December 3, where it will be the people who will decide how to fight for the defense of Essequibo. “Venezuela has decided that it is the people who decide how Venezuela faces the future in its fight for Guayana Esequiba,” he concluded.

All the social movements of the New Era joined in favor of the referendum before the CNE.

The Social Movements that make up the Congress of the New Era joined in favor of the consultative referendum in defense of Essequibo territory, which will take place on December 3; The governor of the state of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, indicated this Thursday.

The statements were made during a workday that takes place in the Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Park, headed by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro. In this sense, Rodríguez stressed that on this day, all social movements meet to raise their voices in defense of Essequibo and to give a mandate for national unity. “Here is the soul of the nation gathered, united, to defend territorial integrity, to give a mandate to defend the sovereignty of integrity, a mandate of national unity,” said the Governor.

In this regard, he stressed that all the social movements that make up the New Era Towards Socialism participated in the adhesion days in defense of Essequibo, whose day concluded on November 15, with the formal request of more than 700.000 social and political organizations. of the national territory. “They are the men and women who fight every day for that beautiful Venezuela, to recover the country’s productivity, to eliminate sanctions, to guarantee peace, here is the tricolor Venezuela, the affirmative Venezuela, of hope, of the future, of peace,” he concluded.

It is worth remembering that on December 3, a consultative referendum will be held in the country for the defense of the Essequibo territory, an electoral process that consists of five questions, among which is the ignorance of the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice for resolve the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba.

Moncada: 132 UN countries condemn unilateral coercive measures.

According to the ambassador, the high vote tells the UN Secretary General to investigate the effect of such measures on the economic development of the people. For Foreign Minister Yván Gil, the vote shows the international rejection of these practices and the violation of international law by the United States.

The Ambassador Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the UN, Samuel Moncada, reported that 2/3 of the United Nations countries reject the unilateral coercive measures against developing countries. This was announced by Moncada through his account on the social network “The majority of the world understands that they are unacceptable instruments of aggression in international relations.”

The Ambassador explained that this is a very important resolution, which condemns unilateral coercive measures in the economic development of countries. In this sense, he indicated that the correct name is unilateral coercive measures and not sanctions, because sanctions “imply that the sanctioner has some authority to punish other countries.”

Really, he said, unilateral coercive measures “are abuses, crimes against humanity, collective punishments against the Charter of the United Nations and International Law.”

For his part, Foreign Minister Yván Gil spoke out to express that the “vote shows once again the international rejection of these practices and the violation of international law by the United States.”

“132 countries voted at the UN against the use of unilateral coercive measures as instruments to apply collective punishment against people in developing countries in order to exert political pressure and force regime change. This vote shows once again the international rejection of these practices and the violation of international law by the United States, whose rulers are dedicated to trampling on sovereign countries that do not bow to their imperialist pretensions,” Gil published on his X account.

Easing of Sanctions Accelerates Oil Projects

For the Venezuelan Petroleum Chamber, the industry is facing a new opportunity to boost production.

The president of the Venezuelan Oil Chamber for the 2022-2024 period, Enrique Novoa Romero, said that this business sector welcomes the partial lifting of sanctions for the development of oil and gas production in the country.

During an interview with Últimas Noticias, he explained that prior to this measure, both the Ministry of Petroleum and the International Center for Productive Investment have been making various types of approaches with various investors and companies interested in developing various projects to increase hydrocarbon production.

That is why the opening that Petróleos de Venezuela obtains with the measure becomes an “accelerating element” for the completion of certain agreements that have been discussed.

More than 130 exhibitors participate in Fitven in Lara

The Vice President of the Republic highlighted that the installation of the business roundtables will strengthen the economic development of the country, through tourism.

More than 130 national and international exhibitors participate in the XVI International Tourism Fair (Fitven), which opened this Thursday in the state of Lara.

The activity was headed by the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, who highlighted the installation of business conferences, in order to strengthen the economic development of the country, through tourism.

Also, present were the Minister of Popular Power for Tourism, Alí ​​Padrón and the governor of the entity, Adolfo Pereira.

Specifically, the Vice President indicated that 30 countries are participating and symposiums, training and technology applied to the service sector will be held. In the business roundtables, for their part, tour operators, the gastronomic sector, lodging and lodging will participate, which is why the Executive Vice President advocated “so that important businesses can emerge at this fair for the countries that are visiting us.”

Likewise, he announced that this Friday there will be a meeting with the Ministers of Tourism of the countries that make up the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP).