Maduro urges global leaders to convene peace summit amid mid-east tensions

Venezuela Asks World Leaders to Convene a ‘Summit For Peace and Against War’



On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro issued a public letter to world leaders proposing the convening of a “Summit for Peace and against War,” in order to seek immediate but lasting solutions to the conflict between Israel and Iran.

In the face of the escalating violence in the Middle East, the Bolivarian leader also proposed nuclear disarmament in Israel and the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East. Below is President Maduro’s full letter.

“Receive a fraternal greeting from the People and Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, along with our firm commitment to peace, disarmament, and respect for international law as essential foundations for coexistence among nations.

The situation in West Asia has entered a phase of maximum tension and violence. The intensification of aggressions by the State of Israel towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, aggravated by the military action of the United States in bombing Iranian territory, threatens to unleash a crisis with catastrophic consequences, of a nuclear nature against the region and the world.

Added to this is Israel’s persistent refusal to dismantle its undeclared nuclear arsenal, as well as its rejection of submitting to the inspection regime of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and adhering to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). This sustained impunity represents a serious risk to collective security and undermines the principles of the multilateral system.

In view of this situation, Venezuela makes an urgent call for organizations of the Global South, including the Non-Aligned Movement, the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the African Union, the BRICS, CELAC, and other regional bodies, to jointly promote an immediate and complete ceasefire in West Asia.

This call for a cessation of hostilities must be the first step towards a comprehensive political solution, built on dialogue, legality, and sovereign respect among States.

Urgently, I respectfully propose the convening of a Summit for Peace and against War, to confront the growing danger of a conflict that could drag humanity into the abyss of a nuclear war, which should be held as soon as possible in a country in the Region, in order to ensure the direct participation of the most involved actors and send a clear signal of regional will for peace.

We believe this summit should be collectively led by the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the BRICS, with the commitment of global peace powers such as the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation, counting on the full and active participation of the nations of the Global South committed to multilateralism and peace.

Likewise, as part of the commitments that the Summit should seek to promote, we propose advancing in the creation of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in West Asia, and demanding from the Security Council an immediate mechanism for nuclear disarmament in Israel, whose secret arsenal represents a serious threat to regional and global stability.

In 1958, at the height of the Cold War, the USSR presented to the United Nations General Assembly a first initiative to convert the “Near and Middle East” region into a nuclear-weapon-free peace zone, a proposal that advocated for regional integration based on non-proliferation and peaceful cooperation, marking the first multilateral effort towards regional denuclearization.

In December 1974, Iran presented the first resolution in the UN General Assembly to formalize the “establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East region,” co-sponsored by Egypt. That resolution was approved without any dissenting votes.

Since then, the UN has periodically renewed that mandate, thus confirming a historical international consensus in favor of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in West Asia, a consensus that today is imperative to reaffirm and materialize.

Similarly, we reiterate that lasting peace in the region will be impossible without a just solution to the Palestinian conflict, in accordance with United Nations resolutions, which recognize the right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign State with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to the return of refugees.

Venezuela reaffirms its conviction that only an inclusive approach, based on respect for international law and sovereign equality among nations, can guarantee true peace in West Asia.

We trust that this call will be heard and contribute to forging a firm international consensus to stop the war, contain the nuclear threat, and build an architecture of peace based on justice.

Our peoples expect us to stop the war and to make lasting peace based on the principles of the United Nations. We have the unpostponable duty of responsible collective action in favor of human existence in all corners of the planet.

Receive the assurances of my highest consideration and respect.

Nicolas Maduro Moros.”