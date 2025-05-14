Maduro Welcomes Maikelys, Vows to Rescue More Venezuelans

The Rescue of Maikelys Makes It All Worthwhile: President Maduro

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met with Yorely Bernal and her daughter, Maikelys Espinoza Bernal, the toddler who was abducted by U.S. immigration authorities.

The meeting took place at the Miraflores Palace a few minutes after the 2-year-old girl returned to Venezuela, thanks to actions taken by the Bolivarian government and its “Return to the Homeland” plan.

In an emotional and joyful gathering, Maduro reaffirmed his commitment to also rescue the toddler’s father, Maiker Espinoza, a migrant currently imprisoned in a maximum-security facility in El Salvador.

“I hope and aspire that very soon we will also be able to bring back Maikelys’ father and the 253 Venezuelans who are in El Salvador,” Maduro said and referred to the success of the child’s return.

“Here is the girl, beloved by all. She is the daughter and granddaughter of everyone. Welcome, Maikelys!” the Bolivarian leader said with emotion.

“A miracle has once again occurred. Thank God for bringing this beautiful girl back into her mother’s arms. It’s a day that makes everything worthwhile,” said Maduro, who described Maikelys’ return as “a deeply human act of justice.”

“Let us remain united, in solidarity and action,” he urged the Venezuelan people, in order to confront the injustices and illegalities brought about by U.S. immigration policies.

“We will not rest until all Venezuelans kidnapped abroad return to their homeland,” Maduro has reiterated on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello called Maikelys’ return a battle won through “President Maduro’s wisdom and experience.”