Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes 3 Caribbean islands

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2022-12-02 4:43 pm (Local Time)
2022-12-02 20:43 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:
4.4
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.34N
Longitude: 61.41W
Depth: 4 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 55 km, NE
Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 121 km, N
Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 147 km, E
*distance and direction to the epicenter.
