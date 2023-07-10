Magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles several Caribbean islands

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the Atlantic Ocean this afternoon was felt in several Caribbean islands.

The earthquake struck at 4:28 p.m., according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network. At a depth of 10 kilometers, the epicentre of this earthquake was located at Latitude: 20.1 North and Longitude: 61.1 West.

The Network stated in its report that there was No Tsunami Warning, Warning, or Watch for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake occurred 227 kilometers NNE of Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Not long after the tremor, individuals rushed to social media to see if anyone else had felt an earthquake.

The earthquake was felt throughout the Virgin Islands, according to the British Virgin Islands Department of Disaster Management (BVI DDM).

According to the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO), a moderate to large earthquake registering M6.6 occurred roughly 350 kilometers to the northeast of Montserrat at 16:29 local time (20:29 UTC). The tectonic earthquake poses no tsunami risk, as it is unrelated to the Soufriere Hills volcano.

The MVO further states that it is aware of felt reports on the island as well as in neighboring St. Kitts and Guadeloupe.

Meanwhile, the St. Maarten Meteorological Department reported that the earthquake happened 190 miles northeast of St. Maarten.

Furthermore, the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) in Trinidad and Tobago reported that the event occurred outside of its monitoring area but was felt on several islands. It was described as a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 4:28 p.m. at a depth of -25km.