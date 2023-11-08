Main entrance to police headquarters closed for maintenance work

CLOSURE OF MAIN ENTRANCE AT SVG CENTRAL POLICE STATION

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) would like to inform the public that the main entrance to the Central Police Station (CPS) will be closed today (8.11.23) between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to allow for maintenance work.

During this time, anyone doing business at the Central Police Station, Criminal Investigations Department, or Traffic Branch will be able to enter and exit the compound through the Fire Brigade gate.

A police officer will be assigned to assist individuals. The RSVGPF apologises for any inconvenience.

Source : RSVGPF