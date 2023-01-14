Major cocaine bust at Kingston Wharves, Jamaica

Huge Cocaine Seizure At Kingston Wharves

A large quantity of cocaine was seized early Saturday during a multi-agency operation at the Port of Kingston.

According to a report from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), during the operation, which was supported by the JCF Narcotics Division, the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF), and the Jamaica Customs Agency, the drug, which is estimated to be hundreds of kilograms in weight, was found concealed among the cargo of a vessel that arrived from South America on Friday.

It is reported that vessel arrived from Suriname en route to China. Police estimate that the drug has a street value of $145 million.

Representatives of both the police and Jamaica Customs have indicated that the operation on the port will continue for an extended period to ensure the integrity of items arriving on the port.

Source : Wire Service