The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) was a central partner in a major joint anti-narcotics operation conducted in Virgin Islands (VI) waters last week, which resulted in the seizure of over 772 kilograms of cocaine and the arrest of six individuals.

The coordinated multi-agency operation, which took place between 8 and 9 December 2025, also involved the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF), His Majesty’s Customs and external law enforcement partners from United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP).

The successful interception was initiated following intelligence received concerning suspicious maritime activity within VI waters. CARICOM IMPACS, the Region’s architecture to manage the action agenda on crime and security, played a critical role in this success.

CARICOM IMPACS facilitated the seamless exchange of crucial intelligence that was integral to the targeted response, leading to the interception of the vessel, the recovery of the drugs and the apprehension of the suspects.

Lt. Col. Michael Jones, Executive Director, CARICOM IMPACS, underscored the strategic importance of this joint effort stating: “This operation is a profound testament to the power of regional and international cooperation in securing our shared maritime space. The continuous flow of real-time intelligence and the seamless coordination among all partners including the RVIPF and His Majesty’s Customs to our US and regional counterparts, demonstrate an unwavering commitment to dismantling the criminal networks that threaten the security and well-being of the Caribbean”.

The joint operation culminated in the arrest and charging of six individuals. They face charges including Importation of a Controlled Drug and four counts of Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply and currently remain in custody pending their appearance at the Magistrate’s Court.

Mr. Richard Ullger, Interim Ag. Commissioner of Police commended the professionalism and swift action of the participating teams, noting the significant risks involved and adding that this recovery represents a significant disruption to transnational criminal activity in the Region.

“This seizure is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies work together with precision, intelligence and determination. The removal of more than 772 kilograms of cocaine from circulation represents a major blow to organised crime. I commend every officer and partner agency involved for their professionalism and unwavering commitment to protecting the Virgin Islands”, he said.

The successful collaborative effort underscores the value of regional security mechanisms like CARICOM IMPACS in enhancing the security and stability of the Caribbean Region.