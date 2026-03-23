Major infrastructure plans announced for East Kingstown

Major Plans Underway for East Kingstown

Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, Area Representative for East Kingstown, has unveiled a series of major development projects slated for the constituency. The announcements were made during a constituency consultation held at the Peace Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Addressing the gathered constituents, Minister Bramble detailed extensive plans focusing heavily on infrastructural improvements. Rehabilitative work is scheduled to upgrade the road networks in Dorsetshire Hill, Cane Garden, and Sion Hill. Furthermore, he announced that the Rockies/Murrays Village Community Centre will be properly furnished, and new bus sheds will be constructed throughout the constituency.

The Roseau community is also slated for upgrades, with plans to cover the existing drainage system to accommodate a new sidewalk. Additionally, lighting will be installed on local playing fields, with specific focus on the Grammar School Playing field.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Bramble noted, “our infrastructure is a serious problem in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”. However, he urged his constituents to remain patient, emphasizing that the government remains fully committed to addressing the ongoing needs of the communities.

The consultation also featured an interactive session, providing constituents with the opportunity to directly highlight their concerns to the Area Representative.