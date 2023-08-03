Major US airline implements strict changes that affect all of its passengers

Air travelers have grown accustomed to the evolving technologies around aircraft check-in.

Not long ago, the sole choice was to wait in queues to check in and check luggage with agents.

Passengers can now check in on the web or through applications. By printing their boarding passes at home or utilizing electronic tickets on their phones, passengers can avoid the check-in counter.

At airports, airlines also feature self-service kiosks where passengers may check in, select seats, print boarding passes, and check bags.

Some passengers, however, prefer the ease of human interaction at the check-in counter.

The counters are there to assist those people, but there are some restrictions on when they can be utilized.

For domestic flights on American Airlines (AAL) – Get Free Report, the minimum amount of time the agents at the counter are available for assistance checking in and checking bags is 45 minutes.

On Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Get Free Report the minimum time before a domestic flight to check in is 30 minutes.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Get Free Report also lists a minimum time before the flight for checking in of 30 minutes.

Passengers on overseas flights must check in even earlier. Depending on the airline, the timeframes range from 60 to 90 minutes.

