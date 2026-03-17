Man accused of shooting farmer over $600 in weed

Mechanic Charged with Attempted Murder and Robbery

On March 15, 2026, police arrested and charged Shemore Garraway, a 25-year-old mechanic of New Montrose, with the offences of attempted murder and robbery.

Investigations revealed that on March 13, 2026, the accused did an act which was more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence of murder when he shot a 48-year-old farmer of Riley on the right side of his waist with a gun.

Garraway was also charged with robbing the complainant of 15 pounds of medicinal cannabis valued at $600.00 ECC and, at the time of doing so, being armed with a gun and using force on the said complainant.

The offences were committed in Riley. Garraway appeared before the Serious Offences Court on March 16, 2026. He was not allowed to plea as the matters are indictable. He was remanded into custody until March 23, 2026.