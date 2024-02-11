INFANTICIDE IN ROSE HALL UNDER INVESTIGATION

A 22-year-old male suspect of Rose Hall has been apprehended and is assisting the police with the investigation into an infanticide/homicide that occurred about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday 10th February 2024, in Rose Hall.

The investigation is being led by the Major Crime Unit (MCU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect stole a 1-year-old infant from her home and slashed her throat. The infant’s body was later discovered about 51 yards away from her home and pronounced deceased by a medical practitioner. The suspect is a close relative of the deceased.

The crime scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and items of evidential value were collected including the alleged instrument that was used to commit the offence.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF extends condolences to all who are negatively affected by this incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4816; Police Emergency at 911/999, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

Any information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF