Man Arrested for Stealing Valuables, Damaging Phone

Labourer charged with Theft and Damage to Property

On May 27, 2025, police arrested and charged Garnet Thomas, a 32-year-old Labourer of Layou/Kingstown, with the offences of Theft and Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused stole one (1) black Samsung Galaxy S10 Cellular Phone valued at $700.00ECC, one (1) Digicel Sim card valued at $15.00ECC, one (1) transparent phone case valued at $25.00ECC, and $150.00ECC in cash- total value being $890.00ECC.

He was also charged with damaging the back cover and SIM card slot of the said Samsung Galaxy S10, valued at $160.00ECC, by prying it open same with an unknown object, without lawful excuse. The property belongs to a 54-year-old Carpenter of Mesopotamia.

The offences were committed in Kingstown between May 21 and May 23, 2025, between the hours of 8:30. a.m. and 10:30. a.m., respectively.

Thomas appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defendant bail was denied and he was remanded into custody.