Ad image

Man Arrested for Stealing Valuables, Damaging Phone

Press Release
1 Min Read

Labourer charged with Theft and Damage to Property

On May 27, 2025, police arrested and charged Garnet Thomas, a 32-year-old Labourer of Layou/Kingstown, with the offences of Theft and Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused stole one (1) black Samsung Galaxy S10 Cellular Phone valued at $700.00ECC, one (1) Digicel Sim card valued at $15.00ECC, one (1) transparent phone case valued at $25.00ECC, and $150.00ECC in cash- total value being $890.00ECC.

He was also charged with damaging the back cover and SIM card slot of the said Samsung Galaxy S10, valued at $160.00ECC, by prying it open same with an unknown object, without lawful excuse. The property belongs to a 54-year-old Carpenter of Mesopotamia.

The offences were committed in Kingstown between May 21 and May 23, 2025, between the hours of 8:30. a.m. and 10:30. a.m., respectively.

 Thomas appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defendant bail was denied and he was remanded into custody.

Share This Article
ByPress Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected