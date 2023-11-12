Man beaten, set ablaze in Mahaica, Guyana

One man has been charged and two others are on the run following the brutal beating of another man at Unity, Mahaica East Coast Demerara last Monday.

Hospitalised is Rayad Mohamed 22 of Unity Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police related in a press release that on Monday between 10:55 hrs and 11:00hrs at Unity Mahaica, Khamalnarine Jaggernauth, 24, a barber of Unity, along with two other males confronted Mohamed on an alleged robbery he committed on Jaggernauth’s brother on Saturday.

It is said that whilst confronting Mohamed, the barber and his friends assaulted Mohamed and also set him ablaze. Police stated that a rank on duty reportedly received a call at the station’s telephone by an anonymous caller, who reported what was occurring. Polcie responded and upon arrival, ranks observed the victim lying in front of a barber shop, with what appears to be burnt marks about his body. He was escorted to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and admitted. His conditions are said to be stable. Jaggernauth was arrested and placed in custody. He was later charged and appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Russell Liverpool, where he charged with attempt to commit murder.

The accused pleaded guilty and was remanded to prison. According to commander of Region Four Khali Pareshram, the other two suspects who were involved are yet to be arrested.