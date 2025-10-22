Ad image
Man Busted at Belle Isle Prison Trying to Smuggle Contraband

Times Staff
1 Min Read

Labourer Charged with Criminal Trespass

On October 21, 2025, police arrested and charged Garnet Thomas, a 33-year-old Labourer of Chauncey/Kingstown, with the offence of Criminal Trespass.

According to investigations, the accused entered upon the property of the Belle Isle Correctional Facility as a trespasser with intent to commit the offence of “Inducing Contraband”.

The offence was committed at Belle Isle on October 20, 2025. Thomas appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 21, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was remanded in custody until October 28, 2025, for sentencing.

