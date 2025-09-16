Man carries out $41 coffee theft at Kingstown supermarket

Kingstown Resident Charged with Theft

On September 14, 2025, police arrested and charged Joel Garrick, a 50-year-old Resident of Kingstown, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one (1) 120g bottle of Nescafé Classic valued at $41.15 ECC; the property of a supermarket in Kingstown.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on September 14, 2025, between 6:15 PM and 6:25 PM. Garrick appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 15, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was fined $300.00 ECC forthwith, or in default, he will face three (3) months imprisonment at His Majesty’s Prison.