Man charged following police operation in Cane Hall

Joint police operation nets illegal firearm in Upper Cane Hall, Cane Hall man charged

A coordinated operation by tactical units of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has taken an illegal firearm off the streets of Upper Cane Hall.

On April 22, 2026, the joint operation resulted in the discovery of a .22 revolver (serial number unknown) in the possession of Deane Edwards, a 46-year-old painter of Cane Hall, who held no license for the weapon under the Firearm Act. Edwards was arrested and charged the following day, April 23, 2026.

He appeared before the Serious Offences Court on April 23, 2026, entered a not guilty plea, and was granted bail of $15,000.00 ECC with one surety. The matter returns to court on April 27, 2026.

Illegal firearms have no place in our communities. The RSVGPF will continue to deploy its tactical resources to find them, seize them, and ensure those responsible face the full weight of the law.