Man charged for burglary, assault, possession of weapon

Labourer charged with Aggravated Burglary, Offensive Weapon and Assault

On June 6, 2025, police arrested and charged, Olrend Woods, a 35-year-old Labourer of Orange Hill, with the offences of Aggravated Burglary, Possession of offensive weapon and Assault.

According to the investigation, the accused entered the dwelling house of an 18-year-old Shopkeeper of Orange Hill with the intent to commit Burglary and at the time had in his possession an offensive weapon, being a “Knife”.

He was also charged with assaulting the complainant by striking her about her body and face with his hands, resulting in Actual Bodily Harm.

The offences were committed in Orange Hill on July 1, 2024. Woods appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Friday, June 6, 2025. He was not allowed to plea as the matter is indictable and bail was not open to him. He is scheduled to appear before the Serious Offences Court on June 11, 2025.