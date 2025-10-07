Man charged for stealing 3 boxes of nerve tablet from Coreas

Kingstown Resident Charged with Theft

On October 4, 2025, police arrested and charged Joel Garrick, a 50-year-old resident of Kingstown, with two counts of Theft.

Investigations revealed that the accused stole three (3) boxes of Dr. Chase Nerve Food Tablet valued at $175.88 ECC – the property of Coreas Hazell’s Inc.

The offences were committed in Kingstown on two different occasions between September 9, 2025, and September 10, 2025. Garrick appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday 6, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison. The matter was adjourned to October 14, 2025, for sentencing.