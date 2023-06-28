Penniston man charged with unlawful possession of homemade gun, ammo

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Shamar Adams, a 20-year-old Labourer from Penniston, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handmade shotgun and one (1) round of 12-gauge ammunition without a license obtained under the Firearms Act.

Officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Vermont, and Barrouallie Police Station executed a search warrant at the accused’s residence. During the search, the shotgun and ammunition were discovered.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Adams appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court and pleaded guilty. He was remanded in custody, and the case was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for facts and sentencing on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF