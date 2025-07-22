Man charged with wounding, assault, property damage

Mason charged with Wounding, Damage to Property and Assault

On July 14, 2025, police arrested and charged Chadrick Browne, a 59-year-old Mason of Yambou, with the offences of Wounding, Damage to Property and Assault.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 52-year-old Domestic of same address by cutting her on the left index finger with a cutlass. He was further charged for without lawful excuse damaged one (1) 30×80 wooden door valued at $1,200.00 ECC, by slamming her on same. Also, he was charged for assaulting a minor of same address by pushing her to the ground and beating her about the body with his hands.

The offences were committed on July 13, 2025, in Yambou. Browne appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 15, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted composite bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. He is to report to the Mesopotamia Police Station every Tuesday between 6am and 6pm. The matters were adjourned and transferred to Mesopotamia Magistrate Court for July 18, 2025.