Fatal chopping incident in Glen

Police in the town of Calliaqua are now investigating a homicide (murder), which occurred in the community of Glen on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ronaldo Adams, a footballer.

Early reports suggest that an individual who operates a barbershop in Glen killed Adams.

Reports indicate that an argument ensued over a quantity of plumrose, which led to the chopping incident.

Adams’s death comes on the heels of the killing of businessman Stephen King from Green Hill. He was shot multiple times in his home and subsequently transported to the MCMH, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Initial reports suggested that King was a victim of a robbery.

Adam’s death is the 11th homicide of 2025.