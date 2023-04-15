Man chops & kills 72 year old wife in Bog Walk, Jamaica

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A 79 year-old man chopped and killed his 72 year-old wife during a dispute in Bog Walk, St Catherine on Saturday morning,

The deceased has been identified as Evette McDonald, a 72-year-old retired nurse of Azar Lane in Bog Walk.

It is understood that the incident occurred about 2am at the couple’s home.

Head of the St Catherine North Police Superintendent Howard Chambers confirmed the incident when contacted by OBSERVER ONLINE, but could not immediately provide further details.

More details later.

Source : Jamaica Observer