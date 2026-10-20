Man faces 3 months in jail if EC$84 cocaine fine goes unpaid

LABOURER CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED DRUG

On October 18, 2026, police arrested and charged Sharome Dopwell, a 23-year-old labourer of Paul’s Avenue, with the offence of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

Investigations revealed that on October 17, 2026, the accused allegedly had in his possession 1.39 grams of cocaine with intent to supply it to another person.

The offence was committed in Paul’s Avenue. Dopwell appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 19, 2026, where he pleaded guilty to the charge. He was fined $84.00 ECC, to be paid forthwith. If he defaults, he will spend 3 months at His Majesty’s Prison.