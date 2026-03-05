Man found dead in car park, two in police custody

Police Investigating the Death of Adult Male Discovered in Kingstown

March 4, 2026 – Kingstown: Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male whose body was discovered in Kingstown just after 6:00 a.m. on March 1, 2026.

Police were alerted to the discovery of an injured male at the Solidarity Car Park in Kingstown.

Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Bertram Wright, a 63-year-old retiree of Redemption Sharpes/Campden Park. He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination conducted on March 3, 2026, revealed that death resulted from multiple blunt force trauma.

The investigation is ongoing, and two persons are currently in custody assisting the police with inquiries.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact:

Police Emergency: 999 / 911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810