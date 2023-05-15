Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in St Kitts

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a shooting incident which has left one man dead.

The deceased has been identified as Woney Richardson, 21, of Lower Monkey Hill. The incident occurred in Lower Monkey Hill, St Peter’s, St Kitts.

According to reports on May 14, Richardson briefly left his home just before 10 pm. A short while later, he was found with multiple gunshot wounds about the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Police Force processed the scene and all items of evidential value were collected.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.