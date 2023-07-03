With Georgetown Killing, St Vincent records 2 murders in less then 4 hours

A man was shot and killed in the northeastern town of Georgetown, SVG.

The Caribbean island of St. Vincent recorded two murders in less than four hours on Monday night after a man was shot and killed in the Northeastern town of Georgetown sometime after 9 p.m.

Details surrounding the shooting remain sketchy. The victim goes by the alias ‘Short Boss’.

The police are currently carrying out investigations.

Earlier on Monday evening, a young man who was employed as a conductor was stabbed to death around 7 p.m. at a bus stop in the vicinity of Peace Memorial Hall.

According to information obtained by the St. Vincent Times, the 24-year-old young man was identified as Darius Williams. It is reported that the alleged weapon, a knife, was left at the scene of the incident.

The police have opened an investigation into the murder.

On July 1, a shooting in Greiggs left Osborne Haywood dead; he was shot in the face.

Last Friday night, Cuban doctor Alfredo Batista Salgado was hospitalized after a knife attack in Kingstown.

The killing in Georgetown brings the murder toll to 26.