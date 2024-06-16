St. Vincent on Sunday recorded a murder in the community of Murray’s Village, just on the outskirts of the capital, Kingstown.

The deceased man has not yet been identified by police.

The circumstances surrounding this murder are yet to be established.

In April, Zenroy Lee, also known as “Chucky,” a 31-year-old vendor, was shot and killed in Murray’s Village.

St. Vincent is currently hosting T20 cricket, where Bangladesh and Nepal are expected to play later this evening.