Man on attempted murder charge after attack on API head

DELIVERY CLERK CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE OFFENCES

On May 6, 2026, police arrested and charged Keswert Slater, a 45-year-old delivery clerk of Clare Valley, with the offences of burglary, grievous bodily harm, and attempted murder.

Investigations revealed that, on May 5, 2026, the accused entered the dwelling house of a 44-year-old journalist of Clare Valley as a trespasser with the intent to commit the offence of grievous bodily harm.

He was also charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on the same complainant by striking her about the body with his hands and a 25-pound gas cylinder, causing injuries to her face and chest.

Additionally, he was charged with committing an act that was more than merely preparatory to the offence of murder by beating a 72-year-old retiree of the same address about the body with an unknown object.

The offences were committed on May 5, 2026. The defendant appeared before the Serious Offences Court on May 7, 2026. He was not allowed to plea, as the matters were laid indictably. He was remanded into custody. The matters were adjourned to May 11, 2026, for an update on the complainant’s medical condition and a bail review.