Man pleads guilty to Abduction, Indecent Assault, and two counts of Child Pornography

As a consequence of a viral video being circulated portraying a 10-year-old student performing fellatio on a male.

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, Dion Baptiste, a 37-year-old unemployed of Campden Park was arrested and charged with Abduction, Indecent Assault, and two counts of Child Pornography under the Cybercrimes Act.

Baptiste appeared at the Family Court on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 to answer the charges and pled guilty.

He was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison until July 12, 2023, for sentencing.