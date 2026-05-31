Man, Reportedly Electrocuted in Bequia

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man from Sandy Bay whose body was discovered on the morning of Sunday, May 31, following a suspected electrocution incident.

The incident took place in Port Elizabeth in the area behind Knights Supermarket where several breadfruit trees are planted.

It is reported that the man, whose name police withheld, had already picked several breadfruits and was reemerging from the tree when the metal rod he was using came into contact with Vinlec’s high-voltage wires nearby.

Reports indicate that he was lodged in the tree by his clothes and had to be taken out by emergency responders and law enforcement.

It is suspected that he may have inadvertently come into contact with live electrical wires while in the tree.

Police have noted that a post-mortem examination will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more details emerge from authoritative sources.