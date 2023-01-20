Man rescued after 24 days adrift in Caribbean survived on ketchup

Colombia rescues Dominican sailor adrift in Caribbean 24 days

The Colombian navy rescued a Dominican man who survived 24 days adrift on a sailboat in the Caribbean by consuming ketchup, garlic powder, and seasoning cubes.

On the boat’s hull, Elvis Francois, 47, had written the word “help” in English, which authorities said was crucial to his rescue.

Francois was transported to the port city of Cartagena by a passing container ship after the sailboat was discovered from the air 120 nautical miles northwest of the La Guajira peninsula, according to a statement released by the Colombian navy on Wednesday.

According to Francois, his journey started in December when currents drove the sailboat out to sea as he was performing maintenance near the Dutch Antilles island of St. Martin, where he resides.

“My pals tried to call me back after I called them, but I lost the signal. Nothing could be done other than wait, “Francois recounted in a navy film that was made public.

He claimed that all he needed for food was a bottle of ketchup, some garlic powder, and Maggi cubes.

Francois claimed he used a handkerchief to gather rainwater, according to Cmdr. Carlos Urbano Montes, who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. Despite claiming to have lost weight, he said Francois was found to be in good health.

On the videotape, Francois claimed that in order to keep the boat from sinking, he had to constantly drain water from it. He unsuccessfully attempted to start a fire to signal for help.

He finally flashed a mirror signal as a jet flew by. When the plane passed again, he claimed to have been observed, according to the navy.

“I thank the coast guard even though I eventually gave up and thought of my family. They are the reason I am telling the story; otherwise, “said Francois.

Urbano Montes claimed that after the merchant ship picked up Francois, the sailboat was abandoned at sea.

The navy reported that after receiving a medical examination on land, Francois was turned over to immigration officials so he could travel back to Dominica.