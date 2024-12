The situation regarding gun violence in St. Vincent has reached a concerning peak, marked by yet another murder occurring in the Glen community on Sunday afternoon.

The individual in question has been identified as Isaiah Antrobus.

Although the specifics of the circumstances leading to his shooting remain unclear, the murder of Antobus marks the 53rd homicide recorded in 2024.

In the meanwhile, the RSVGPF is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.