Man steals Magnum tonic wine from Sol gas station

New Montrose Landscaper Charged with Theft

On September 29, 2025, police arrested and charged Ozarie Dennie, a 41-year-old Landscaper of New Montrose, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one Magnum tonic wine valued at $11.75 ECC – the property of Sol Gas Station.

The offence was committed on August 8, 2025, in Kingstown. Dennie appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 30, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was bonded for nine (9) months in the sum of $500.00 ECC. If he defaults, he will pay $500.00 ECC forthwith or spend three (3) months at His Majesty’s Prison.