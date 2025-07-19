Man tries to smuggle cannabis, tobacco into Kingstown Prison

Labourer Charged with Introducing Prohibited Articles

On July 17, 2025, police arrested and charged Ad-onijah Hez-ejiah Haynes, a 37-year-old Labourer of Paul’s Avenue, with the offence of Introducing Prohibited Articles.

According to the investigations, the accused, without lawful authority, attempted to introduce one hundred and twelve (112 g) grams of Cannabis, fifty-six (56 g) grams of Tobacco, two (2) Lighters, and two (2) packs of Bambu wrapping paper, prohibited articles into His Majesty’s Prison.

The offence was committed on July 16, 2025, in Kingstown. Haynes appeared before the Serious Offences Court on July 17, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for July 18, 2025.