Police say a man is wanted after a 23-year-old woman was shot dead in a condo in the city’s North End late Thursday morning.

Derrick Francis should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the police wanted poster. He is known to frequent the North End and the Bronx, N.Y., the poster stated.

Police responded to a condominium complex in the 300 block of Vincellette Street around 11:20 a.m. Thursday for a report of an “unresponsive” woman inside one of the condominiums, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said. The person was later identified as 23-year-old Brianna Destiny McKoy, Gilleran said. Officers determined McKoy appeared to have been fatally shot and medics confirmed she was dead, according to Gilleran. Gilleran characterized McKoy’s death as a homicide and said she knew the suspect. Police said Francis has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds, according to the wanted poster. Anyone with information about McKoy’s death can call Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or submit a tip to the Bridgeport Police Department’s tip line at 203-576-TIPS.

Source : CT POST