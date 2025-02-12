Many are the cries of the downtrodden in SVG

The National Liberation Movement (NLM) was among several advocates against the Covid-19 mandate, for the past 3 years. At times it appeared that we have been the lone voice in the wilderness echoing the cries and pains of the civil servants, police and teachers who have been wrongfully dismissed from their jobs and to date have not been paid on account of refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Given the ruling by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court today, the NLM joins with those “victims” and is sympathetic to their current plight. There are many others who are also in continual pains and positions of disadvantage. Based on observations many are the cries of the downtrodden in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As the wise King Solomon said : “Because a sentence against an evil matter is not executed speedily the hearts of the sons of men are fully set in them to do evil.” Eccl 8:11. The NLM is still of the view that the injustices dished out against the disenfranchised civil servants, police and teachers are evil; wrong in law; unconstitutional; against natural justice and a slap in the face of hardworking servants of the state. The NLM is confident that the Judge of all the earth will do right. Judgment and justice may not turn at the same pace and there may be many judgments before true justice is achieved. The NLM firmly believes that the ruling today was “strange justice” given the opinion of the dissenting judge. The ruling has sent shockwaves to the nation and wider afield.

The NLM begs to ask the question as to what makes the Covid-19 situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as it was then, proportionally distinct and different from other neighbouring Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Caricom States.

As the NLM advocates for social justice for ordinary Vincentians, it encourages the Public Service Union, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union and the Police Welfare Association to not give up, nor be daunted or disheartened, as ultimate victory and liberation is coming and will come. The writing is on the wall and the people of SVG will judge the ruling ULP severely at the polls for the evil done against and to its people.

The NLM therefore, reminds Vincentians far and near to remain firm and remain strong for, “Together We Will”!

A message from the National Liberation Movement