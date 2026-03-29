March in Honor of Late Advocate Melanie McKenzie

A commemorative walk was held in Kingstown on Friday, March 27, to honor the remarkable legacy of the late Melanie McKenzie, a dedicated champion for persons living with disabilities.

The “Melanie McKenzie Medical and Educational Fund Walk” began at the Administrative Complex and proceeded through the capital before concluding at the Anglican School. The event drew participants from across the community in a powerful display of solidarity and remembrance.

Among the notable figures in attendance were the Minister of Family, Gender, Local Government and Labour, the Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox, alongside Governor General His Excellency Sir Stanley John, K.C..

The march served as a poignant tribute to McKenzie, whose life’s work significantly impacted the lives of vulnerable populations. The Ministry expressed profound gratitude for her unwavering dedication and leadership, describing her as a “tireless advocate” who worked to ensure the needs of persons with disabilities were recognized and their voices heard.

Beyond her advocacy, McKenzie was celebrated for her extraordinary personal generosity. She was known to invest her own resources into various social initiatives, supporting educational opportunities and developing livelihood programs aimed at improving the overall quality of life for those in need.

Through her inclusive vision, McKenzie created spaces where individual dignity was consistently upheld, empowering people to thrive despite their challenges. Friday’s walk not only honored her past contributions to the community but also reaffirmed a collective commitment to continuing the vital work she so passionately championed.