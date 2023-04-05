Marcia Weekes who devoted 36 years to the nursing profession has died

Marcia Carmel Weekes, a nursing assistant and staff nurse who worked in the field for 36 years, has died.

Marcia was a dedicated, devoted, and committed nurse who excelled in her field. She had a calm demeanor and excellent bedside nursing skills.

Nurse Weekes worked in all of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s wards. Her colleagues will remember her fondly.

“We appreciate and value your contribution on behalf of the nursing fraternity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace for all eternity”, SVG Health in release said.

On April 15, 2023, a funeral service will be held at the New Testament Church of God in Lowmans Hill. The viewing begins at 1:00 p.m., followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. Lowmans Hill Cemetery is where he was laid to rest.